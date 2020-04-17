Wisconsin Weekly: WI emergency workers hit auto supply stores for protection

Keeping first responders safe; F-35s on their way; WI election is ‘clarion call’ for Trump; Midwest govs plot reopening; WI cities want Trump campaign to pay bills

Of note: This week we highlight a story by Bram Sable-Smith, the WPR investigative reporting fellow who works with Wisconsin Watch. Sable-Smith talked to rural ambulance services from around Wisconsin who said they were running short of money — and their usual suppliers were low on masks and other protective equipment — to keep first responders safe during the pandemic.

Courtesy of Tad Dukehart Aaron LeClair, emergency services director for Door County, Wis., responds to a call in July 2019.

WPR/Wisconsin Watch — April 13, 2020

Rural Wisconsin is vulnerable to COVID-19, and emergency medical services are turning to creative solutions to find protective gear to keep their responders virus-free, including shopping at the local automotive supply store.

Center for Public Integrity — April 16, 2020

Here’s how leaders of some cities including Green Bay and Eau Claire say President Donald Trump could immediately help them grapple with the coronavirus crisis: Pay bills they sent his campaign committee months or years ago.

Wisconsin National Guard via Flickr Veterans that took part in the Old Glory Honor Flight are greeted by volunteers in front of an F-35 Lightning II July 26, 2019, at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin State Journal — April 15, 2020

The Air Force announced Wednesday that it will send F-35 jets to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, capping more than three years of study and deep community division over the planes, which come with the promise of jobs and new construction but also noise and pollution.

WTMJ-TV Milwaukee — April 16, 2020

Governors of seven states announced a partnership on Thursday aimed at reopening the economy in Midwestern states. The governors of Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky joined Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Mike Desisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Election officials counted ballots in Milwaukee on Monday. The election was held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Times — April 14, 2020

There were worrisome signs for the president in a State Supreme Court race in a key battleground state, but also a few cautionary signals for Democrats looking to seize on the result as a glimmer of good news. Meanwhile, Milwaukee officials are considering sending absentee ballots to all city voters before the August and November elections.