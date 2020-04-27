Wisconsin Weekly: Opponents twist stats to argue for end to COVID-19 lockdown, experts say

Misinformation, deadly drilling, Outbreak Wisconsin launched, debt relief, absentee ballot failures, domestic violence rise in MKE

Of note: This week we draw your attention to three Wisconsin Watch stories and a new series. Reporter Howard Hardee, writing for Wisconsin Watch, finds that, according to experts, some opponents of Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order are misusing statistics to make their case. Parker Schorr, our Cap Times fellow, reveals a lax regulatory system around drilling and excavating in Wisconsin that can put workers and residents at risk of injury or death from explosion. Our WPR fellow, Bram Sable-Smith, reports on a Milwaukee woman who got a reprieve after he reported that hospitals were suing patients for overdue bills during the pandemic. We also launched Outbreak Wisconsin, a collaborative project with WPR in which residents chronicle how they are coping with the pandemic. Our first voice: emergency room nurse Mariah Clark.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Want even more news about how the pandemic is reshaping the state? Subscribe to our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update.

Thanks for reading, and stay safe!

To have the free Wisconsin Weekly newsletter (as well as story alerts and news about the Center) delivered straight to your inbox, sign up here! You can change your preferences at any time

Kimberly Shine / CBS58 Hundreds gather Saturday, April 18 in Brookfield, Wis., to protest Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order.

Wisconsin Watch — April 22, 2020

Some critics who question Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order omit crucial context of state COVID-19 projections.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — April 21, 2020

An investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the PBS series FRONTLINE and Columbia Journalism Investigations into Wisconsin’s missing ballot crisis reveals a system leaking from all sides, buckling under the weight of a global pandemic and partisan bickering that kept the logistics of election day up in the air until less than a day before polls opened.

Phil Brinkman / Wisconsin State Journal The aftermath of the July 10, 2018 explosion and fire in downtown Sun Prairie, Wis., is seen from this aerial taken the following day. The fatal explosion happened after a VC Tech directional driller struck an unmarked natural gas lateral.

Cap Times/Wisconsin Watch — April 22, 2020

Two years after Sun Prairie’s fatal explosion, an implicated driller appears to be back in Wisconsin. Regulators cite “grave concern,” but have little recourse.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — April 21, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic sent people into their homes to try to stop the spread of the deadly virus, but for some, another danger was waiting inside. A month ago, advocates and law enforcement said they expected higher rates of domestic violence as quarantining kept a small number of people together for longer periods of time. In Milwaukee, their prediction was accurate.

Corrinne Hess / WPR The emergency entrance of Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, is seen on Nov. 1, 2019.

WPR/Wisconsin Watch — April 21, 2020

After WPR and Wisconsin Watch reported on her case, a Milwaukee breast cancer survivor discovers the hospital that sued her has dropped its case.