Wisconsin Weekly: How we’re collaborating to cover the coronavirus crisis

Door County, health care workforce, medical debt lawsuits, F-35 challenge, newspaper woes

Of note: This week we highlight our latest stories about Wisconsin in the coronavirus era — again in collaboration with other newsrooms. With the Door County Pulse, we examined an iconic tourist destination’s calls for part-timers to stay away. We also partnered with WPR to deliver two stories: One examined Gov. Tony Evers’ far-reaching order governing the state’s health care workforce, and the other revealed that hospitals have continued to sue patients over medical debt even amid the pandemic.

We are also sharing a story by Chris Hubbuch of the Wisconsin State Journal. He updates us on a high-profile debate unfolding outside of the coronavirus crisis.

Courtesy of Tad Dukehart The village of Ephraim in Door County, Wis., is seen in October 2016.

Door County Pulse/Wisconsin Watch — April 2, 2020

As Door County sees its first COVID-19 cases, residents debate whether part-time residents should postpone coming back until the crisis is over.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch Gov. Tony Evers is seen delivering his State of the State address on January 22, in the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison.

WPR/Wisconsin Watch — March 27, 2020

Gov. Tony Evers issued an order relaxing a range of rules governing Wisconsin’s health care workforce — an effort to maximize the number of doctors, nurses and physician assistants available to help during the all-hands-on-deck coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin State Journal — April 2, 2020

Attorneys for a group opposed to basing F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field say the Air Force’s review of environmental impacts is deficient. They are calling for additional study before a final decision is announced.

Gretchen Brown / WPR Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital Inc., part of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, has sued at least 46 people in small claims cases since March 12. Here, Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee is seen on Nov. 1, 2019.

WPR/Wisconsin Watch — April 1, 2020

Wisconsin hospitals have filed at least 104 lawsuits in small claims court since Gov. Tony Evers declared a Public Health Emergency on March 12.

WPR — March 31, 2020

Local newspapers in Wisconsin are suffering as COVID-19-related business closures and event cancellations hurt their ad revenue. The country’s largest national newspaper chain, Gannett, plans to put some employees on a week of unpaid leave each month in April, May and June.