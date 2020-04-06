Wisconsin Weekly: How we’re collaborating to cover the coronavirus crisis

Door County, health care workforce, medical debt lawsuits, F-35 challenge, newspaper woes
Of note: This week we highlight our latest stories about Wisconsin in the coronavirus era — again in collaboration with other newsrooms. With the Door County Pulse, we examined an iconic tourist destination’s calls for part-timers to stay away. We also partnered with WPR to deliver two stories: One examined Gov. Tony Evers’ far-reaching order governing the state’s health care workforce, and the other revealed that hospitals have continued to sue patients over medical debt even amid the pandemic.
We are also sharing a story by Chris Hubbuch of the Wisconsin State Journal. He updates us on a high-profile debate unfolding outside of the coronavirus crisis.
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.
Want even more news about how the pandemic is reshaping the state? Subscribe to our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update.
Thanks for reading, and stay safe!
To have the free Wisconsin Weekly newsletter (as well as story alerts and news about the Center) delivered straight to your inbox, sign up here! You can change your preferences at any time
Closing the Door: Wisconsin’s iconic tourist destination asks people to stay away — for now
Door County Pulse/Wisconsin Watch — April 2, 2020
As Door County sees its first COVID-19 cases, residents debate whether part-time residents should postpone coming back until the crisis is over.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers relaxes rules to boost health care workforce during coronavirus pandemic
WPR/Wisconsin Watch — March 27, 2020
Gov. Tony Evers issued an order relaxing a range of rules governing Wisconsin’s health care workforce — an effort to maximize the number of doctors, nurses and physician assistants available to help during the all-hands-on-deck coronavirus pandemic.
F-35 opponents challenge environmental review; DNR says National Guard not complying with pollution laws
Wisconsin State Journal — April 2, 2020
Attorneys for a group opposed to basing F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field say the Air Force’s review of environmental impacts is deficient. They are calling for additional study before a final decision is announced.
‘You’ve been served’: Wisconsin hospitals sue patients over debt — even during pandemic
WPR/Wisconsin Watch — April 1, 2020
Wisconsin hospitals have filed at least 104 lawsuits in small claims court since Gov. Tony Evers declared a Public Health Emergency on March 12.
Coronavirus pandemic deals another blow to Wisconsin’s newspapers
WPR — March 31, 2020
Local newspapers in Wisconsin are suffering as COVID-19-related business closures and event cancellations hurt their ad revenue. The country’s largest national newspaper chain, Gannett, plans to put some employees on a week of unpaid leave each month in April, May and June.