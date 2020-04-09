Pandemic closes Wisconsin state parks — 4/9/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight stories related to Wisconsin’s efforts to “flatten the curve” — to slow the pace of coronavirus infections before hospitals and other systems become overwhelmed. First up: Say so long for now to some of your favorite open spaces. Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday ordered 40 state parks closed, along with some forests and recreational areas. He made the move “due to unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and out of an abundance of caution to protect public health and safety and help flatten the curve.”



The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has that full story. The newspaper also offers public health experts’ consensus on Tuesday’s election — that it was a “disaster” for Wisconsin’s curve-flattening quest.



Read on in this update for one scientific group’s projection of what the curve might look like in Wisconsin’s hospitals.

Top stories

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel A man climbs a dune at Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan on Thursday. Gov. Tony Evers ordered the closing of 40 state parks beginning Thursday night until further notice.

Evers closes 40 state parks including Devil’s Lake and Kettle Moraine State Forest — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel



In-person voting was likely a ‘disaster’ for Wisconsin’s efforts to flatten coronavirus curve, national experts say — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel



Tony Evers and GOP clash over COVID-19 legislation that would empower budget committee to cut spending — Wisconsin State Journal



People In Wisconsin are being arrested, charged for violating stay-at-home order — WPR



Wisconsin DOC says it doesn’t know how 3 more prisoners contracted COVID-19 — Wisconsin State Journal



Wisconsin schools had more than $1.6B on Tuesday’s ballot, but results are still a ways away — WPR



Some voters turned away by a ‘do not enter without a mask’ sign at Ellington polling site — Appleton Post-Crescent

Quotable

“Today marks the 21st day wearing the same N95. Two weeks in the ED, numerous COVID patients, same mask. These are normally single use.” Mariah Clark, a University of Wisconsin Hospital nurse, via Twitter.

Stats to note

COVID Act Now, a national model run by volunteer scientists, aims to predict when U.S. hospitals will become overwhelmed with patients from the pandemic under various scenarios. Here’s its latest look:

Resilient Wisconsin

As coronavirus forces Wisconsin to isolate, support groups for those in recovery have found new connections online — Appleton Post-Crescent

14 resources to help you financially weather the COVID-19 storm — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Posted on reddit:

