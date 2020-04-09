Wisconsin voted during a pandemic. The world watched. — 4/8/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

To say almost anything about Wisconsin’s pandemic-era election would be an understatement. So we will let our coverage, and the top stories from our indefatigable media partners, speak for itself. The election is far from over, particularly since a court order says results cannot be released until 4 p.m. Monday.

Top stories

Steve Apps / Wisconsin State Journal Shanon Hankin, cleans a voting booth after it was used for voting Tuesday at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center in Madison.

Return to sender: Post office investigates Wisconsin absentee ballots that were never mailed —Wisconsin Watch/WPR/WisContext

Wisconsin’s pandemic election: Long waits, face masks as voters go to polls — Wisconsin Watch/ The Cap Times

Their Wisconsin ballots never arrived. So they risked a pandemic. Or stayed home. — Wisconsin Watch

Portraits of a pandemic: Milwaukee voters go to the polls — Wisconsin Watch

Braving the ballot box: Here’s what Milwaukee residents, political organizers say about voting during the coronavirus —Milwaukee Neighborhood News

Vos explains wearing full PPE at polls, Tuesday video received national attention — Journal Times

Wisconsin now waits for the spring election results — and then the lawsuits — Wisconsin State Journal

Asian Americans grow fearful of xenophobic attacks, especially in small communities — Appleton Post-Crescent



Quotable

From Rick Hasen, a professor specializing in election law at the University of California-Irvine’s School of Law:

I remember looking at pictures of voters queued up to vote with face masks during the 1918 flu pandemic and thinking how otherworldly they were.

And now we are back again. https://t.co/s5a4nd3A44 — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) April 8, 2020

Resilient Wisconsin



Appleton coronavirus help: Lawrence University donates protective equipment to city health care workers, first responders — Appleton Post-Crescent

Dan Simmons, a writer in Milwaukee, tweeted:

Rosie Redmond, 79, first in line (VERY long line) at Riverside High, MKE. Arrived 5:30 a.m. "I'm a voter. I do not miss voting." pic.twitter.com/ORPijgGZR4 — Dan Simmons (@MadDanWrites) April 7, 2020

From Wisconsin State Journal photographer John Hart:

