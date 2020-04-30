Coronavirus pandemic leaves Wisconsin couple stranded in Venezuela — 4/30/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight a story from WSAW-TV in Wausau about a Wisconsin couple stranded abroad during the pandemic. For weeks the couple — who were working as teachers in Venezuela — and their family members have unsuccessfully asked various government officials to help them find a flight out of the country, Naomi Kowles reports.

Knowles tweeted an update this afternoon, reporting that Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s regime has denied a second repatriation attempt.

Top Stories

AP File Photo This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

‘It’s like you’ve been abandoned’: Wisconsin couple stranded in Venezuela amid pandemic, escalating tensions — WSAW-TV

Wisconsin coronavirus cases pass 6,500 as state says over 180 outbreaks are tied to nursing homes, other facilities — Appleton Post-Crescent

Nearly 20% of inmates at Kenosha County jail facilities test positive for COVID-19 — Kenosha News

Gone but not counted: Who may be missing from Wisconsin’s coronavirus death toll? — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

34 counties in Wisconsin don’t have ICU beds; how those hospitals care for COVID patients — Channel 3000

Wisconsin suspends fees, penalties for missed rent during COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal

Class-action lawsuit joins growing number over business interruption insurance denials amid COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin Republicans haven’t come together on a COVID-19 response plan — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live coverage from USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Live coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Quotable

“You just see this stuff peeling off, one by one … This could be the year the music died.” Gary Kallas, director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, quoted by the Cap Times in a story about the cancellation of Madison’s Fete de Marquette and the Waterfront Festival — the latest event canceled by the pandemic.

Data to note

Here is the latest look, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at the state’s progress on one of Gov. Tony Evers’ criteria for gradually reopening the economy: to have a downward trajectory over 14 days in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. The trend as of Thursday was slightly decreasing. Other criteria for reopening the economy relate to influenza-like illnesses, COVID-19-like symptoms, hospital capacity, total COVID-19 testing and ability to perform contact tracing. You can find more information about progress on those goals here.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Looking to save on food? Here’s a way to grow your own or buy affordable local produce — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

‘I’m grateful:’ Shoppers in Milwaukee surprised as donors pay for groceries at Pete’s Fruit Market — WDJT-Milwaukee

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.