Cell phone data suggests some Wisconsinites are getting antsy at home — 4/29/20

Gov. Tony Evers and public health experts have largely praised Wisconsinites for staying at home and otherwise social distancing in a weeks-long effort to flatten the coronavirus curve and keep pressure off of health systems. With Evers’ Safer at Home order still in place, we highlight WisContext’s data-rich dive into whether residents are beginning to change their behavior. Citing smartphone tracking data, Will Cushman reports that Wisconsinites’ adherence to the order is “beginning to erode.”

“A small but rising number of Wisconsinites are growing so weary of pandemic-driven changes to their lives that they’re reverting to prior routines,” Cuishman reports.

Kristian Knutsen / WisContext Governor Nelson State Park in Dane County was one of dozens of state parks in Wisconsin ordered closed on April 9 due to overcrowding and other issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Most state parks were ordered to reopen on May 1 with reduced capacity limits, distancing requirements and other changes in place. This photo from April 29 shows a sign at a park entrance noting the closure.

How close are Wisconsinites sticking to home as the COVID-19 crisis continues? — WisContext

“I feel like I need to hear more people say that it’s OK to not be operating at 100%. Many people were forced to readjust their work environment, change their housing situation and deal with difficult family issues in a very short period of time. However, I haven’t heard many ‘It’s OK to take some time to adjust’ or ‘There’s no such thing as operating at 100% during a pandemic.’” Stephanie Mercado, neighborhood revitalization coordinator at Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers in Milwaukee, as told to Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Green Bay is the nation’s second fastest-growing metro area for COVID-19, with cases doubling every 2.9 days, according to data the New York Times is tracking. Brown County recorded 971 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths as of Wednesday, according to state figures. Hundreds of cases are tied to meatpacking plants.

We also draw your attention to WisContext’s county-by-county look at how many people are staying home during Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order.

Ruthie Hauge / Cap Times The marquee at the Bartell Theatre at 113 E. Mifflin St., a home for several community theater companies, bears a message of goodwill until live theater can resume.

