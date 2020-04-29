Cell phone data suggests some Wisconsinites are getting antsy at home — 4/29/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Gov. Tony Evers and public health experts have largely praised Wisconsinites for staying at home and otherwise social distancing in a weeks-long effort to flatten the coronavirus curve and keep pressure off of health systems. With Evers’ Safer at Home order still in place, we highlight WisContext’s data-rich dive into whether residents are beginning to change their behavior. Citing smartphone tracking data, Will Cushman reports that Wisconsinites’ adherence to the order is “beginning to erode.”
“A small but rising number of Wisconsinites are growing so weary of pandemic-driven changes to their lives that they’re reverting to prior routines,” Cuishman reports.
Top Stories
How close are Wisconsinites sticking to home as the COVID-19 crisis continues? — WisContext
When Wisconsin’s safe at home order might end, how the state might reopen and answers to other questions — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Evers administration orders immediate 5% reduction in state spending — Wisconsin State Journal
COVID-19 crisis intensifies at Wisconsin food plants: 1 dead, 100 more test positive — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
In-person voting didn’t lead to spike in COVID-19, but concerns remain — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Coronavirus outbreaks at Wisconsin meatpacking plants: Is the meat safe to eat? — WPR
Wisconsin colleges weigh how to reopen campuses in fall amid COVID-19 uncertainty — Wisconsin State Journal
Government updates
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention
Live updates
Live coverage from USA Today-Wisconsin reporters
Live coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters
Quotable
Data to note
Green Bay is the nation’s second fastest-growing metro area for COVID-19, with cases doubling every 2.9 days, according to data the New York Times is tracking. Brown County recorded 971 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths as of Wednesday, according to state figures. Hundreds of cases are tied to meatpacking plants.
We also draw your attention to WisContext’s county-by-county look at how many people are staying home during Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order.
Resilient Wisconsin
Closed by coronavirus, Madison’s performing arts adapt — The Cap Times
‘Staff are tired, worn out’: Stevens Point nurse answers desperate call for help with COVID-19 in New York City — Stevens Point Journal
Coronavirus changes Muslims’ approach to Ramadan, Islam’s time for family bonding and reflection — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Members of local Jewish community churning out masks from home — Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle
