Learning from Wisconsin’s pandemic past — 4/28/20

Wisconsin’s economically crippling shutdown to slow coronavirus might seem unprecedented, but it’s not. Today we highlight a story from Wisconsin Watch investigations editor Jim Malewitz about what the state can learn from its response to the misnamed “Spanish flu” pandemic of 1918. Wisconsin limited deaths through statewide stay-at-home measures a century ago, although some cities, including Oshkosh and Neenah, reopened early — with deadly results. More than 8,400 Wisconsinites died in the 1918 pandemic, which killed roughly 675,000 across the United States.
We also spotlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about the benchmarks Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin must meet before gradually reopening the economy. Some are still unclear.
Top Stories
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Government updates
Live updates
Quotable
Data to note
Gov. Tony Evers last week announced a program to reopen the economy in phases if certain criteria are met. Here is a look at four areas where Evers says progress is needed, alongside improvements in testing and contact tracing (As you can see, Evers has yet to announce criteria related to hospital capacity.)
And here is a look, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at the state’s progress toward the third goal listed: to have a downward trajectory over 14 days in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. The trend is slightly increasing.
Resilient Wisconsin
Wisconsin farmers find new ways to connect to customers during pandemic — WPR
View this post on Instagram
Unable to enter his residence due to ongoing coronavirus precautions, family members and friends of Donald Harrop celebrate his 103rd birthday through a closed doorway at the Milestone Senior Living Center in Cross Plains, Wis. Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in 1917, Harrop has now lived through two pandemics, the Spanish Flu of 1918, and the current COVID-19 crisis. Speaking to him through mobile phones are his granddaughter Tina Klimke and his great-granddaughter, Taylor Ziegler. Photo by staff photographer @johnhartphotography . #wilife #wisconsin #covidwi #covid19 #covid19wisconsin #quarantine #family #wistatejournal #assistedliving #crossplains #seniorliving #alonetogether
