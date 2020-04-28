Learning from Wisconsin’s pandemic past — 4/28/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Wisconsin’s economically crippling shutdown to slow coronavirus might seem unprecedented, but it’s not. Today we highlight a story from Wisconsin Watch investigations editor Jim Malewitz about what the state can learn from its response to the misnamed “Spanish flu” pandemic of 1918. Wisconsin limited deaths through statewide stay-at-home measures a century ago, although some cities, including Oshkosh and Neenah, reopened early — with deadly results. More than 8,400 Wisconsinites died in the 1918 pandemic, which killed roughly 675,000 across the United States.

We also spotlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about the benchmarks Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin must meet before gradually reopening the economy. Some are still unclear.

Top Stories

Wisconsin State Journal archives The headline of the Oct. 10, 1918 Wisconsin State Journal proclaims that there were 1,000 cases of the Spanish flu in Madison and that all public gatherings were banned. The story goes on to say that all schools, colleges, churches and theaters were closed indefinitely under an order by Dr. Cornelius A. Harper, the state health officer.

Wisconsin’s pandemic past offers clues to its coronavirus future — Wisconsin Watch

A week after Evers unveiled a plan to reopen, there’s little clarity on benchmarks like what metrics to monitor — Journal Sentinel

Brown County coronavirus cases surge past 800 as OSHA investigates more facilities — Green Bay Press-Gazette

Trump to order meat plants to stay open as worker deaths rise — POLITICO

‘Anecdotal evidence is overwhelmingly positive’: Nearly 2,600 COVID-19 patients in the U.S. have been treated with plasma — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Gov. Tony Evers directs DNR to reopen state parks, forests under special conditions — TMJ4

Aspirus doctor on leave after attending Open Wisconsin rally says he’s target of harassment — Wausau Daily Herald

FEMA working with state to deliver supplies for COVID-19 response but barriers remain — WPR

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government updates

Live updates

Quotable

“Identifying those individuals who have that exposure and making sure that they’re staying away from other folks — that can really go a long way in containing the spread of disease. It is definitely essential work, and we’ll see more as testing increases in the next couple of weeks, which is why we’ve added on other individuals to our team.” Local public health nurse Caitlin Gutierrez explains her contribution to contact tracing efforts in Dane County, as quoted by The Cap Times.

Data to note

Gov. Tony Evers last week announced a program to reopen the economy in phases if certain criteria are met. Here is a look at four areas where Evers says progress is needed, alongside improvements in testing and contact tracing (As you can see, Evers has yet to announce criteria related to hospital capacity.)

And here is a look, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at the state’s progress toward the third goal listed: to have a downward trajectory over 14 days in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests. The trend is slightly increasing.

Resilient Wisconsin

Wisconsin farmers find new ways to connect to customers during pandemic — WPR

