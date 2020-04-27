Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ‘turns the dial’ on reopening the economy — 4/27/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Gov. Tony Evers has repeatedly said that restarting Wisconsin’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic should be more like “turning a dial than flipping a switch.” On Monday Evers announced an order that he said “turns the dial a notch.” It allows “nonessential” businesses like pet groomers, and small engine repair shops to offer curbside drop offs of goods and animals. The order also allows rentals of outdoor recreational vehicles, and self-service car washes may operate.

The Wisconsin State Journal has the full story on the order, which comes three days after an estimated 1,500 people assembled at the Capitol in protest of the Safer at Home order that Evers extended to May 26.

We also highlight the latest installment of our Outbreak Wisconsin collaboration with WPR. Listen to the story of Madison bartender Amy Moreland as she navigates the pandemic that upended her life.

Top stories

Will Cioci / Wisconsin Watch Protesters are seen at a rally at the Wisconsin State Capitol on April 24. They were demanding an end to the wide-ranging shutdown of normal life and business in Wisconsin aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony Evers eases restrictions on businesses like dog groomers and outdoor recreation rentals — Wisconsin State Journal

Outbreak Wisconsin: Introducing Amy Moreland, Madison bartender — WPR/Wisconsin Watch

Through the lens: Wisconsin’s rally against Safer at Home highlights political and cultural wars — Wisconsin Watch

Brown County seemed a step ahead of the coronavirus; suddenly, it wasn’t — Green Bay Press-Gazette

As residents at Milwaukee County nursing homes contracted and died of coronavirus, administrators and local officials kept it to themselves — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin companies tried to snap up small-business relief loans before the money ran out. Some were left waiting. — Green Bay Press-Gazette

Spurred by COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth becomes mainstream at Madison clinics, hospitals — Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin’s rural communities have few COVID-19 cases. Some say they should reopen sooner. — WPR

Government updates

Live updates

Quotable

“For emissions reductions to meet climate change targets that limit the harmful effects of climate change, that would require a drop of this magnitude to occur every year for the next several decades…Of course, we don’t wish this level of economic calamity on anybody, and that’s not how the future transition for emissions reduction would happen.” Ankur Desai, University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of atmospheric sciences, speaking to WPR about what the coronavirus pandemic means for addressing climate change.

Data to note

From our partners at WisContext:

Resilient Wisconsin

Neighbors helping neighbors: Metcalfe Park Community Bridges provides resources to 2,000 residents — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Generosity fueling local food pantry — Kenosha News

