As Wisconsin battles coronavirus, a political war over data — 4/22/20

Wisconsin residents could easily feel overwhelmed by the clutter of conflicting information about COVID-19, particularly as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers seeks to defend his Safer at Home order against Republican attacks that it goes too far.
Today we highlight a story by reporter Howard Hardee, written for Wisconsin Watch, investigating how some advocacy groups are omitting key context about COVID-19 projections in efforts to persuade the public to their side.
Top stories
‘Trying to muddy the waters’: Opponents misuse stats in attack on Wisconsin virus lockdown, experts say — Wisconsin Watch
Inside the conservative networks backing anti-quarantine protests — Washington Post
JBS plant in Green Bay linked to 147 coronavirus cases as meatpacking outbreaks continue to spread — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Survey: 35% of Wisconsin businesses could close permanently if shutdown continues for 3 months — Wisconsin State Journal
Two weeks after election, COVID-19 cases have not spiked in Wisconsin but experts urge caution about conclusions — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin businesses received inconsistent messages about whether they were essential. Now, some are rejecting Evers’ order — USA Today Network-Wisconsin
In the midst of uncertainty, coronavirus stimulus payments hit Wisconsinites’ bank accounts — WPR
Government updates
Quotable
Data to note
Despite pockets of unrest and legal battles over stay-at-home orders in Wisconsin and elsewhere, the vast majority of Americans back the restrictions, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey released Wednesday. The survey estimated that 61% of Americans considered government steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 “about right,” 26% believe the limits “don’t go far enough” while just 12% of respondents said they went “too far.”
The survey of 1,057 U.S. adults carried a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.
Resilient Wisconsin
These Wisconsin residents with disabilities hope the pandemic shows people that accommodations are possible — Appleton Post-Crescent
Offering another helping hand — Kenosha News
A Wisconsin creamery is providing free milk using a ‘kindness cooler’ — CNN
