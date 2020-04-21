Wisconsin GOP lawmakers sue to block Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order — 4/21/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Wisconsin’s GOP-controlled Legislature is asking the state Supreme Court to block Gov. Tony Evers’ order to keep schools and nonessential businesses closed through May 26 during the coronavirus pandemic. The Wisconsin State Journal has the story of Tuesday’s lawsuit, which comes one day after Evers unveiled his “Badger Bounceback” plan to reopen the state in phases if certain criteria are met.

We also highlight the growing impact from our reporting on Wisconsin hospitals that sued patients over medical debt during the public health emergency. Bram Sable-Smith, a WPR reporter based in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom, reports that more cases have been dismissed since we began digging into the issue.

Top stories

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Voters in line to vote at Riverside High School in Milwaukee for voting on April 7, 2020, after courts ordered Wisconsin to move ahead with in-person voting in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Legislature asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to suspend Safer at Home order — Wisconsin State Journal

‘Wait until I call my mom’: Reprieve for some Wisconsinites who faced medical debt during pandemic — WPR/Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin regulators warn debt collectors to back off during pandemic — WPR/Wisconsin Watch

‘They should have done something’: Broad failures fueled Wisconsin’s absentee ballot crisis, investigation shows — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

At least 7 new coronavirus cases appear to be related to Wisconsin’s election, Milwaukee health commissioner says — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

After doctor’s concern, Meriter Hospital, with UW Health, will test all pregnant women in labor for COVID-19 — The Cap Times

Green Bay plant sees outbreak as states work to keep meatpacking facilities open amid COVID-19 pandemic — Associated Press

Wisconsin Farm groups say new federal aid will help, not solve COVID-19 problems — WPR

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“This virus is going to look like positive test results and death tolls. It will. But don’t think it has to get to that to shake up your life entirely, for you to take this seriously, and make plans you don’t know how to make, and never thought you’d need to,” Olivia Herken, local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune, writing a first-person column for the newspaper.

Data to note

From our partners at WisContext:

Resilient Wisconsin

Feeling restless inside? Get out and play Social Distancing Block Bingo. — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

For black women and their businesses, help and networking move online — The Cap Times

In our little Wisconsin country town, my neighbor’s son was diagnosed with Covid-19. He is a trucker.

Semi trucks, pickup trucks, any trucks just held a huge surprise rally of support.

I like humans!💞 pic.twitter.com/HkAp5F61JV — Philosophy (@annemwenninger) April 19, 2020

