A long year ahead in the coronavirus era — 4/20/20

As Wisconsin and other states consider when and how to relax shutdowns aimed at slowing the coronavirus, we highlight The New York Times’ sweeping look at what more than 20 experts expect in the year ahead.

“Until a vaccine or another protective measure emerges, there is no scenario, epidemiologists agreed, in which it is safe for that many people to suddenly come out of hiding. If Americans pour back out in force, all will appear quiet for perhaps three weeks. Then the emergency rooms will get busy again,” reports Donald G. McNeil Jr.

Top stories

Molly Beck / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Protesters gather at the Wisconsin State Capitol Sunday to urge Gov. Tony Evers to consider changing course on his order to stay at home.

The Coronavirus in America: The Year Ahead — The New York Times

Death toll and coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wisconsin as more push back against stay-at-home order — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Pro-gun activists using Facebook groups to push anti-quarantine protests in Wisconsin and around the country — The Washington Post

Demand for food assistance doubles in Wisconsin amid coronavirus economic slump — WPR

Coronavirus solution: Appleton-based Boldt, with Tweet/Garot and Faith Technologies, builds mobile critical care units — Green Bay Press-Gazette

After 32 years together, a final goodbye over the telephone — Kenosha News

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live coverage from USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Live coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Quotable

Madison native Janeane Humphrey, a physician assistant in New Rochelle, New York posted this on Facebook:

Data to note

Even as state health officials express optimism that Wisconsin is flattening its coronavirus curve — seeing a slowdown in new cases statewide — some pockets of the state continue to see surges.

Diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Brown County more than quintupled from April 7 through Sunday, state Department of Health Services data show. Positive tests jumped from 41 to 215 over that stretch. Investigators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were set to arrive in Brown County over the weekend to investigate the prodigious spike in cases, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Friday.

The county recorded one death from COVID-19 through Sunday, and 1,195 people had tested negative for the virus.

Resilient Wisconsin

Kindness can’t be quarantined: Little Free Libraries now used to provide essential items during pandemic — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Door County guitarist plays morning music on Facebook during COVID-19 crisis — Green Bay Press-Gazette

Music students find ways to play while COVID-19 shuts down schools — WPR

Stuck at home, people turn to pet adoptions for companionship during COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal

From Madison artist Ray Mawst:

From Jim Malewitz, Wisconsin Watch investigations editor:

Spotted in East Madison. pic.twitter.com/Atv4gyB3Uf — Jim Malewitz (@Jmalewitz) April 19, 2020

