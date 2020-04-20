A long year ahead in the coronavirus era — 4/20/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
As Wisconsin and other states consider when and how to relax shutdowns aimed at slowing the coronavirus, we highlight The New York Times’ sweeping look at what more than 20 experts expect in the year ahead.
“Until a vaccine or another protective measure emerges, there is no scenario, epidemiologists agreed, in which it is safe for that many people to suddenly come out of hiding. If Americans pour back out in force, all will appear quiet for perhaps three weeks. Then the emergency rooms will get busy again,” reports Donald G. McNeil Jr.
Top stories
The Coronavirus in America: The Year Ahead — The New York Times
Death toll and coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wisconsin as more push back against stay-at-home order — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Pro-gun activists using Facebook groups to push anti-quarantine protests in Wisconsin and around the country — The Washington Post
Demand for food assistance doubles in Wisconsin amid coronavirus economic slump — WPR
Coronavirus solution: Appleton-based Boldt, with Tweet/Garot and Faith Technologies, builds mobile critical care units — Green Bay Press-Gazette
After 32 years together, a final goodbye over the telephone — Kenosha News
Government updates
Live updates
Quotable
Madison native Janeane Humphrey, a physician assistant in New Rochelle, New York posted this on Facebook:
Data to note
Even as state health officials express optimism that Wisconsin is flattening its coronavirus curve — seeing a slowdown in new cases statewide — some pockets of the state continue to see surges.
Diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Brown County more than quintupled from April 7 through Sunday, state Department of Health Services data show. Positive tests jumped from 41 to 215 over that stretch. Investigators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were set to arrive in Brown County over the weekend to investigate the prodigious spike in cases, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Friday.
The county recorded one death from COVID-19 through Sunday, and 1,195 people had tested negative for the virus.
Resilient Wisconsin
Kindness can’t be quarantined: Little Free Libraries now used to provide essential items during pandemic — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Door County guitarist plays morning music on Facebook during COVID-19 crisis — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Music students find ways to play while COVID-19 shuts down schools — WPR
Stuck at home, people turn to pet adoptions for companionship during COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal
From Madison artist Ray Mawst:
This too shall pass! —- Please help spread this message by sharing this post! —- Check out this mural at 4509 Monona Drive. —- Aaaah! It’s hard to stay optimistic in such a messed up time, but we’ve got to. Right? —- Stoked to be able to paint this mural on Monona Drive this week! Big thanks to @bkpickandroll and @girwin82 for help drafting and painting this beast! And huuuuuge thanks to James at @momentumartmadcity for helping make painting this wall possible. James and the Momentum crew have an incredibly positive influence on the community by advocating for street art. Thanks so much for the opportunity to spread a message of hope and positivity! —- MUSIC CREDIT: Be the Dog by @thecavewives off their album ‘Be The Dog’ 🤘😃❤️
From Jim Malewitz, Wisconsin Watch investigations editor:
Spotted in East Madison. pic.twitter.com/Atv4gyB3Uf— Jim Malewitz (@Jmalewitz) April 19, 2020
