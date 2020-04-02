Door County urges part-timers to stay away during pandemic — 4/2/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

A key refrain from government officials and public health experts has not changed: Defeat COVID-19 by staying away from each other (and wash your hands, of course). So sparsely populated Door County, with its state parks and wide-open spaces, might seem like an ideal place for a city dweller to weather the viral storm. But the early arrival of vacationers and part-time residents has sparked fierce pushback from full-time residents, Myles Dannhausen Jr., editor and co-owner of the Door County Pulse, reports in partnership with Wisconsin Watch. Some worry that the relatively old population and lack of medical facilities could make an outbreak particularly deadly.

Top Stories

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin A school bus passes Columbus School March 16, the last day of school for Appleton Area School District students. As confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continue to spike, no certain date is set for public and private schools to reopen.

Closing the Door: Wisconsin’s iconic tourist destination asks people to stay away — for now — Door County Pulse/Wisconsin Watch

2020 DNC in Milwaukee pushed back to week of August 17 in response to coronavirus pandemic — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Judge indicates he won’t postpone April 7 election, but might be open to making it easier to vote — Wisconsin State Journal

What The COVID-19 pandemic looks like In Wisconsin: maps and charts — WisContext

Wisconsin farmers forced to dump milk as coronavirus slams a fragile dairy economy — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

How long will Wisconsin schools remain shut down because of COVID-19? At least another month, maybe longer — Appleton Post-Crescent

How Ascension All Saints Hospital is prepping for an impending COVID-19 surge — The Journal Times

Wisconsin health care workers worry limited access to paid leave will allow COVID-19 to spread — FOX6 News

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Latest coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin

Quotable

“The relief is monumental — my chest and lungs are not constricted because of my COPD and the stress….I’m tremendously relieved and grateful and hopeful.” Jill Ferguson, a West Allis grandmother who benefits from Gov. Tony Evers’ order temporarily banning Wisconsin landlords from evicting tenants, as quoted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Stats to note

From our partners at WisContext:

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

From roller skates to Dr. Fauci cookies, Wisconsin restaurants are adapting to business during pandemic — WPR

Wisconsin college student inspired to write ‘Thanks to COVID-19,’ a song that’ll bring a smile to your face — FOX6 News

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin posted this on reddit:

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.