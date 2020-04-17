Coronavirus tests are key. Why aren’t more people getting them? — 4/17/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

When might it be safe for Wisconsinites to gradually reopen businesses and relax other restrictions meant to slow the coronavirus’ spread? Experts can’t offer a precise date, but they agree that quickly and widely testing for the virus will be key for figuring that out. Today we highlight a story by the Appleton Post-Crescent’s Madeline Heim, a former Wisconsin Watch intern, examining a key question in that realm: Why are the state’s testing labs running below their reported capacity?

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“Abuse thrives in isolation and in silence. It just gives up so much more power and so much more control to the abuser. And that’s what we’re really seeing here right now.” Barb Fischer, executive director of Advocates of Ozaukee, speaking to WPR about growing concerns about domestic abuse during Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order.

Data to note

Our partners at WisContext offer a visual reminder of what it means to “flatten the curve.”

Artist Mauricio Ramirez created this mural honoring front line workers and medical professionals on the corner of South Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue in Milwaukee. (Photo by Adam Carr/ Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service)

Adam Carr / Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

