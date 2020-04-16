Wisconsinites ordered to hunker down even longer — 4/16/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Gov. Tony Evers said his original March 24 “Safer at Home” order has worked to slow the spread of coronavirus, but “we aren’t out of the woods yet.” So on Thursday he extended the order until May 26. See the order here, and read additional context from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel below.

We also highlight another important story from the Journal Sentinel and USA Today Network reporters. Wisconsin, unlike other states, refuses to disclose basic information about coronavirus diagnoses or deaths in nursing homes, making some family members of residents anxious.

Top stories

Sojourner House of Eau Claire / WPR Sojourner House of Eau Claire, which is operated by Catholic Charities of La Crosse, has opened an additional shelter to ensure social distancing for Eau Claire’s homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony Evers closes schools for the year, extends order to stay at home until May 26 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin officials won’t say which nursing homes have been infected by coronavirus. For families, ‘the anxiety is enormous.’ — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

State ventilator triage guidelines delayed as COVID-19 activity appears to stabilize — Wisconsin State Journal

COVID-19, face masks and why more Wisconsinites are wearing them — WisContext

Homeless shelters moving into ice rinks, recreation centers amid COVID-19 — WPR

Wisconsin businesses still waiting on help as federal program runs dry — Wisconsin State Journal

Brown County coronavirus cases reach 150 in largest one-day increase yet — Green Bay Press-Gazette

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Quotable

“When I accepted this job as a housekeeper I didn’t ever think that it might mean I’d be signing my death certificate.” Kathy Hintz, who cleans rooms at an Appleton hospital, quoted by WPR as frontline workers call on lawmakers to increase their protections on the job.

Stats to note

From our partners at WisContext:

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Madison businessman donates thousands of KN95 masks to Wisconsin police officers — Wisconsin State Journal

‘Kind of tremendous:’ Fundraiser for Milwaukee area restaurants raises more than $25K — Fox 6 News

‘She healed my heart’: Friend puts on concert for COVID-19 patient on front lawn — WTMJ-TV

Posted on a reddit Milwaukee forum, one way to safely hug during a pandemic:

