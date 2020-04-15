End of social distancing a far-off goal? — 4/15/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Today we highlight stories in which local and national experts warn that some form of social distancing may need to continue for weeks, months — even years — to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay. Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers signals that his Safer at Home order closing schools and non-essential businesses and services — scheduled to end April 24 — will likely be extended.

Top stories

John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal Incoming patient specimens to be tested for the COVID-19 virus are processed last week at UW Health. Testing capacity must increase before strict social distancing measures are lifted, health officials say.

State may have seen COVID-19 peak without big surge, but officials say risk remains — Wisconsin State Journal

Computer modeling shows social distancing might be needed into 2022 to avoid coronavirus resurgence —Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Tony Evers plans to sign ‘imperfect’ COVID-19 response package — Wisconsin State Journal

Making a difference: Madison makers build safety equipment for frontlines of COVID-19 fight — The Cap Times

In neighboring Iowa, golf courses are still open and at least some of them are welcoming Wisconsin golfers — Wisconsin Golf

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Live blog from Wisconsin Public Radio reporters

Quotable

“These (homemade) masks in some sense mask the failure of the system to deliver the goods that are needed to protect workers and the public.” Joe Shirmer, a retired occupational safety expert and co-author of the book “Essentials of Modern Hospital Safety,” commenting to the Cap Times on members of the public sewing masks for health care workers.

Stats to note

Compare Wisconsin’s pandemic experience against other states using this Stanford University tool:

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

La Crosse Distilling Co. distributing hand sanitizer across Wisconsin — La Crosse Tribune

He’s back: Madison man who made viral coronavirus music video out with sequel — Wisconsin State Journal

The Wisconsin Historical Society is operating the COVID-19 Poster Project in which state artists produce public service posters. This poster was created by Keegan Onefoot-Wenkman of Madison.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.