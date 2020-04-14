First responders struggle for protective gear — 4/14/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Today we highlight a Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Watch report on the struggles of rural emergency medical services — already strapped for cash and short on volunteers — to secure personal protective equipment for first responders.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Assembly met in person — and virtually — to pass a COVID-19 relief bill aimed at supplementing $2 billion in expected federal government aid.
Read on to see a photo of the tiniest victory party and shortest acceptance speech following Wisconsin’s April 7 pandemic election. Results were (finally) posted on Monday.
Top stories
Rural EMS providers scramble to keep responders safe — WPR/Wisconsin Watch
Assembly passes COVID-19 response legislation in unique virtual session — Wisconsin State Journal
Trump administration set to unveil $15.5 billion in coronavirus aid for farmers, sources say — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
‘No matter when they call, I pick up’: Mental health workers see increased demand for treatment, support — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
First federal lawsuit filed following Wisconsin’s April 7 election — WPR
‘I just feel completely helpless’: Wisconsin parents with shared custody confused, concerned about placement — WPR
Quotable
Stats to note
Wisconsin and neighbors, state-by-state comparison of COVID-19 cases:
Michigan 27,001
Illinois 23,247
Wisconsin 3,555
Iowa 1,899
Minnesota 1,695
Source: State health department totals, April 14, 2020
Resilient Wisconsin
Here’s how to celebrate winning a Supreme Court seat during a pandemic. In the driveway. With just the kids. And neighbors at a safe distance. Dylan Brogan of Madison’s Isthmus newspaper captured this smallest of victory parties by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky.
And here’s perhaps the shortest ever acceptance speech by Katie Rosenberg, who upset incumbent Robert Mielke to become mayor of Wausau on Monday.
HOLY BALLS— Katie Rosenberg (@katierosenberg) April 13, 2020
The Wisconsin Assembly met for the first time virtually and in person to approve a COVID-19 relief bill on a bipartisan 97-2 vote.
