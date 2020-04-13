Clerks tally pandemic election votes — 4/13/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
Let the counting begin. Following nearly a week of chatter about Wisconsinites who could not vote on April 7, clerks on Monday began tallying the votes successfully cast during the chaos. The clerks started at 4 p.m., a time stipulated by a court order. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is tracking live election results, offering handy maps and charts.
We also highlight a story of resilience from Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, published in collaboration with Wisconsin Watch. Bridget Fogarty reports on how Milwaukee’s grassroots groups mobilized to try to keep residents safe during in-person voting.
Top stories
‘We expect, encounter and survive in crisis situations all the time’: How Milwaukee grassroots leaders mobilized to help voters on Election Day — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
‘Voter suppression at its finest’: Wisconsin citizens say missing ballots kept them from being counted in election — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Postmark irregularities could disqualify ballots sent on or before Election Day In Wisconsin — WPR
Out of work and need jobless benefits? Here’s what Wisconsin residents can expect. — The Cap Times
Trump campaign sues Northwoods TV station for airing COVID-19 attack ad — WPR
Dumped milk, smashed eggs, plowed vegetables: food waste of the pandemic — The New York Times
Why are only 15% of Madison’s low-income students getting free meals from district during COVID-19 closures? — Wisconsin State Journal
Government updates
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention
Live updates
Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters
Live blog from Wisconsin Public Radio reporters.
Quotable
Stats to note
From our partners at WisContext:
Resilient Wisconsin
Simpson Street Free Press continues publishing amid COVID-19 school closures — Wisconsin State Journal
Lacking physical touch, hospital chaplains get creative to offer spiritual care during pandemic — The Cap Times
Donations for meals are helping hospital workers and keeping restaurants going — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
What started as a simple effort to provide masks to some nursing friends blossomed into statewide mask-making operation — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Posted on reddit.com:
“Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” u/MKE1969 left an incredible Easter meal on my doorstep, making my whole week. Thanks dude! from r/milwaukee
