Clerks tally pandemic election votes — 4/13/20

Let the counting begin. Following nearly a week of chatter about Wisconsinites who could not vote on April 7, clerks on Monday began tallying the votes successfully cast during the chaos. The clerks started at 4 p.m., a time stipulated by a court order. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is tracking live election results, offering handy maps and charts.

We also highlight a story of resilience from Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, published in collaboration with Wisconsin Watch. Bridget Fogarty reports on how Milwaukee’s grassroots groups mobilized to try to keep residents safe during in-person voting.

Top stories

Ruthie Hauge / Cap Times State Street stood empty on Friday, March 20, after most stores had closed and city residents remaining at home to fight the spread of COVID-19.

‘We expect, encounter and survive in crisis situations all the time’: How Milwaukee grassroots leaders mobilized to help voters on Election Day — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

‘Voter suppression at its finest’: Wisconsin citizens say missing ballots kept them from being counted in election — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Postmark irregularities could disqualify ballots sent on or before Election Day In Wisconsin — WPR

Out of work and need jobless benefits? Here’s what Wisconsin residents can expect. — The Cap Times

Trump campaign sues Northwoods TV station for airing COVID-19 attack ad — WPR

Dumped milk, smashed eggs, plowed vegetables: food waste of the pandemic — The New York Times

Why are only 15% of Madison’s low-income students getting free meals from district during COVID-19 closures? — Wisconsin State Journal

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Live blog from Wisconsin Public Radio reporters.

Quotable

“I can’t think of an election since 1965 that seems — from a process perspective — as much a failure as this one….It was a false choice between life and democracy. And in some sense, I think Wisconsin sacrificed both needlessly.” Ned Foley, director of the election law program at the Ohio State University, as quoted by WPR

Stats to note

From our partners at WisContext:

Resilient Wisconsin

Simpson Street Free Press continues publishing amid COVID-19 school closures — Wisconsin State Journal

Lacking physical touch, hospital chaplains get creative to offer spiritual care during pandemic — The Cap Times

Donations for meals are helping hospital workers and keeping restaurants going — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

What started as a simple effort to provide masks to some nursing friends blossomed into statewide mask-making operation — Green Bay Press-Gazette

