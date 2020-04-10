Desperation and hope inside a COVID-19 ward — 4/10/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Researchers expect Wisconsin hospitals to hit peak demands within the next few weeks of the pandemic. Today we highlight Parker Schorr’s deep dive inside a Madison COVID-19 ward. Schorr, a Cap Times fellow embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom, interviewed three ICU nurses who described being overwhelmed by anxiety while running short on protective gear. But they also saw reasons for hope.
Top stories
Madison nurses experience desperation and ‘bright spots of light’ in COVID-19 hospital ward — The Cap Times/Wisconsin Watch
Some hospitals are hit hard by coronavirus patients, others are not. But officials won’t share data, leaving residents in the dark. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Through the photographer’s eye: A journey from countryside to cityscape during Wisconsin’s pandemic election — Wisconsin Watch
Many absentee ballots were not postmarked, putting votes at risk of not being counted — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
COVID-19 testing capacity growing in Wisconsin, but some patients still can’t get tested — Wisconsin State Journal
Police shutdown of West Bend church service a ‘misunderstanding’ — WPR
ACLU files lawsuit calling for release of elderly and vulnerable prisoners in Wisconsin — Wisconsin State Journal
State officials developing guidelines for scarce medical equipment — WPR
Appleton elementary students to continue relying on pencil and paper, with some new virtual components — Appleton Post-Crescent
What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Government updates
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention
Live updates
Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters
Live blog from Wisconsin Public Radio reporters.
Quotable
Stats to note
A significant portion of Wisconsin hospitals — more than half in some cases — have no more than a week’s worth of certain types of protective gear for staff, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association Information Center. The center produced this dashboard in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Here’s how to volunteer with the state to help COVID-19 patients — Journal Times
Coburn Dukehart, Wisconsin Watch the digital and multimedia director, captured this image Thursday in Madison.
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.