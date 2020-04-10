Desperation and hope inside a COVID-19 ward — 4/10/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Researchers expect Wisconsin hospitals to hit peak demands within the next few weeks of the pandemic. Today we highlight Parker Schorr’s deep dive inside a Madison COVID-19 ward. Schorr, a Cap Times fellow embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom, interviewed three ICU nurses who described being overwhelmed by anxiety while running short on protective gear. But they also saw reasons for hope.

Top stories

John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal Lisa Wilson, a UW Health Clinic medical technologist, processes patient samples to be tested for the COVID-19 virus in UW-Health’s Molecular Diagnostic Clean Room on UW-Madison’s campus.

Madison nurses experience desperation and ‘bright spots of light’ in COVID-19 hospital ward — The Cap Times/Wisconsin Watch



Some hospitals are hit hard by coronavirus patients, others are not. But officials won’t share data, leaving residents in the dark. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel



Through the photographer’s eye: A journey from countryside to cityscape during Wisconsin’s pandemic election — Wisconsin Watch



Many absentee ballots were not postmarked, putting votes at risk of not being counted — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel



COVID-19 testing capacity growing in Wisconsin, but some patients still can’t get tested — Wisconsin State Journal



Police shutdown of West Bend church service a ‘misunderstanding’ — WPR



ACLU files lawsuit calling for release of elderly and vulnerable prisoners in Wisconsin — Wisconsin State Journal



State officials developing guidelines for scarce medical equipment — WPR



Appleton elementary students to continue relying on pencil and paper, with some new virtual components — Appleton Post-Crescent

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Live blog from Wisconsin Public Radio reporters.

Quotable

“To be honest, I was hurting…It seemed like every step I took I just didn’t want to do it anymore. I know it’s very important to vote and thought, I’m not going to go home. I’ve been through a lot just to get where I was.” Liz Gordon, a Green Bay voter with a bad back and bad legs who waited three hours at the polls Tuesday. Quoted by the Green Bay Press-Citizen in a story about the struggles of older voters and those with disabilities.

Stats to note

A significant portion of Wisconsin hospitals — more than half in some cases — have no more than a week’s worth of certain types of protective gear for staff, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association Information Center. The center produced this dashboard in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Wisconsin Hospital Association Information Center

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Here’s how to volunteer with the state to help COVID-19 patients — Journal Times



Coburn Dukehart, Wisconsin Watch the digital and multimedia director, captured this image Thursday in Madison.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.