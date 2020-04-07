Live updates: Wisconsin goes to the polls during a pandemic — despite health experts’ calls to stay home

Wisconsin forged ahead with in-person voting Tuesday, after the conservative state Supreme Court on Monday overturned Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ order delaying the election. Following the advice of experts and the lead of other states, Evers had argued it was too dangerous for voters to venture out.
The move to forge ahead has prompted residents who had not already voted by mail to make tough choices: risk their health, or give up their right to vote. Poll workers, meanwhile, described their extraordinary attempts to keep workers and voters safe, but some question whether those will be enough.
Here are scenes and dispatches from Tuesday’s historic Election Day.
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
From Wisconsin Watch staff in the field:
Coburn Dukehart, digital and multimedia director, captured these scenes at polling locations in Door County, Wis.:
From associate director Lauren Fuhrmann:
From Bram Sable-Smith, WPR Mike Simonson Memorial Investigative Reporting Fellow:
Outside the polls:
BREAKING UPDATE: Additional cars are joining in and circling the city-county building in protest of the election. I’m seeing signs such as “stop the election, stop the spread” and “postpone the election, keep us safe.” @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/Os58VYja3m— Josh Spreiter (@JoshSpreiterTV) April 7, 2020
A couple hundred people in line around the block waiting to vote at Riverside high school in Milwaukee. #WisconsinPrimary pic.twitter.com/0EfXt1M1DS— Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) April 7, 2020
Rosie Redmond, 79, first in line (VERY long line) at Riverside High, MKE. Arrived 5:30 a.m. “I’m a voter. I do not miss voting.” pic.twitter.com/ORPijgGZR4— Dan Simmons (@MadDanWrites) April 7, 2020
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, THIS is the line for in person voting as the polls open for Election Day in Wisconsin. #COVID19 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/WplsSHy9RF— Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 7, 2020
Voters lined up at Washington High School on Sherman Blvd. one of only FIVE voting locations for elections.— Teran Powell (@Teran_Powell) April 7, 2020
This is actually 4 minutes worth of video I had to find a way to condense (because I didn’t use time lapse on my phone) pic.twitter.com/FeXAskQ6Ou
Voters at East High in Green Bay say they waited an hour and a half. It’s one of two polling locations open here today. It’s also starting to rain. pic.twitter.com/bLRZfmNe1x— Megan Hart (@meganmariehart) April 7, 2020
Rural Marshall Wisconsin is taking a stand for democracy. #WisconsinPrimary pic.twitter.com/nbUyyVkKMh— Mr. Autumn Man (@MrAutumnMan1) April 7, 2020
Once you’re inside:
Here’s a look at the line once you get inside. It’s easy to spot who is a poll worker (all wearing blue gowns/masks) #WisconsinPrimary pic.twitter.com/g1qg1TCY4x— Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) April 7, 2020
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who opposed Evers’ executive order to delay the election, reported to work at a polling place in his district Tuesday morning.
My polling place is only allowing 3 at a time to vote. You get your own pen to keep. Poll workers are gloved and masked behind glass. Tape on the floor marking where to stand and walk. I felt very safe. #WisconsinPandemicVoting #WisconsinPrimary pic.twitter.com/FhCy5zifKG— Julie (@JulieLvsPACKERS) April 7, 2020
Middleton City Administrator Mike Davis on voting on this “surreal” day. @madisondotcom pic.twitter.com/ppqLvQ9sm7— Barry Adams (@madnewsboy) April 7, 2020
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.