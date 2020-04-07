Live updates: Wisconsin goes to the polls during a pandemic — despite health experts’ calls to stay home

Wisconsin forged ahead with in-person voting Tuesday, after the conservative state Supreme Court on Monday overturned Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ order delaying the election. Following the advice of experts and the lead of other states, Evers had argued it was too dangerous for voters to venture out.



The move to forge ahead has prompted residents who had not already voted by mail to make tough choices: risk their health, or give up their right to vote. Poll workers, meanwhile, described their extraordinary attempts to keep workers and voters safe, but some question whether those will be enough.



Here are scenes and dispatches from Tuesday’s historic Election Day.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

From Wisconsin Watch staff in the field:

Coburn Dukehart, digital and multimedia director, captured these scenes at polling locations in Door County, Wis.:











Top row: Poll workers sit behind newly built sneeze guards, provided by municipal services, while voting takes place in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. on April 7, 2020.

Bottom row, left to right: Jill Leonard, a volunteer poll worker, is seen at a polling place in Sevastopol, Wis. on April 7, 2020; Hand sanitizer and sneeze guards at a polling location in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. on April 7, 2020; Social distancing has been encouraged at polls, like here in Sevastopol, Wis. on April 7, 2020.

From associate director Lauren Fuhrmann:





Scenes from outside the polling location at Marshall High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020. A thunderstorm, with lightning, began to roll into the city in the late afternoon — voters handed out garbage bags to serve as rain ponchos and a barbecue truck offered a silver lining for those waiting in line outdoors.

Voters lined up outside of the polling location at Marshall High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020.

A line of cars waiting in the curbside voting line for disabled voters outside of the polling location at Marshall High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020.

From Bram Sable-Smith, WPR Mike Simonson Memorial Investigative Reporting Fellow:

Bram Sable-Smith / Wisconsin Watch Two people walk into Lapham Elementary School in Madison, Wis. on April 7, 2020. Lapham remained open as a polling place for the election.

Outside the polls:

The line to vote at Washington High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020 was over three blocks long, filling the sidewalks surrounding the school’s property. Photo by Wisconsin Watch

Poll workers directing a long line of voters at Washington High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020. Photo by Wisconsin Watch

Corrinne Hess / WPR Caroline Hildebrand, left, talks to a poll worker with the National Guard outside of Riverside High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020. Hildebrand has asthma and requested an absentee ballot, but she didn’t receive it in time and braved the polling place in spite of being high-risk of developing serious symptoms from COVID-19.

Ruthie Hauge / The Cap Times Dr. Elizabeth Perry stages a family caravan to express disappointment in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in the parking lot of the Madison East High School polling place on April 7, 2020.

Shawn Johnson/WPR A poll worker in Madison works the polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic on April 7, 2020.

Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal Poll worker Karen Lee Weidig helps facilitate drive-up voting Tuesday in front of the City-County Building in Madison. City officials have set up parking spaces in front of the building to help people with absentee voting.

BREAKING UPDATE: Additional cars are joining in and circling the city-county building in protest of the election. I’m seeing signs such as “stop the election, stop the spread” and “postpone the election, keep us safe.” @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/Os58VYja3m — Josh Spreiter (@JoshSpreiterTV) April 7, 2020

A couple hundred people in line around the block waiting to vote at Riverside high school in Milwaukee. #WisconsinPrimary pic.twitter.com/0EfXt1M1DS — Mike De Sisti (@mdesisti) April 7, 2020

Rosie Redmond, 79, first in line (VERY long line) at Riverside High, MKE. Arrived 5:30 a.m. “I’m a voter. I do not miss voting.” pic.twitter.com/ORPijgGZR4 — Dan Simmons (@MadDanWrites) April 7, 2020

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, THIS is the line for in person voting as the polls open for Election Day in Wisconsin. #COVID19 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/WplsSHy9RF — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) April 7, 2020

Voters lined up at Washington High School on Sherman Blvd. one of only FIVE voting locations for elections.



This is actually 4 minutes worth of video I had to find a way to condense (because I didn’t use time lapse on my phone) pic.twitter.com/FeXAskQ6Ou — Teran Powell (@Teran_Powell) April 7, 2020

Voters at East High in Green Bay say they waited an hour and a half. It’s one of two polling locations open here today. It’s also starting to rain. pic.twitter.com/bLRZfmNe1x — Megan Hart (@meganmariehart) April 7, 2020

Rural Marshall Wisconsin is taking a stand for democracy. #WisconsinPrimary pic.twitter.com/nbUyyVkKMh — Mr. Autumn Man (@MrAutumnMan1) April 7, 2020

Phoebe Petrovic/Wisconsin Watch An absentee ballot drop off station outside of a Madison Public Library on Tuesday, April 7.

Patricia McKnight/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel “I’m disgusted. I requested an absentee ballot almost three weeks ago and never got it. I have a father dying from lung disease and I have to risk my life and his just to exercise my right to vote,” said Milwaukee resident Jennifer Taff (holding sign). She had been standing in line at Washington High School for almost two hours.

Once you’re inside:

A poll worker accepts a ballot from a voter in the hallway of South Division High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020. Photo by Wisconsin Watch

Myles Dannhausen Jr./Door County Pulse A polling location in Sister Bay, Wisconsin on the morning of Tuesday, April 7.

Here’s a look at the line once you get inside. It’s easy to spot who is a poll worker (all wearing blue gowns/masks) #WisconsinPrimary pic.twitter.com/g1qg1TCY4x — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) April 7, 2020

Jordyn Noennig/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Poll volunteers cleaning the voting station after every user at Washington High School in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Election officials are seen inside the polling location at Riverside High School in Milwaukee.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who opposed Evers’ executive order to delay the election, reported to work at a polling place in his district Tuesday morning.

My polling place is only allowing 3 at a time to vote. You get your own pen to keep. Poll workers are gloved and masked behind glass. Tape on the floor marking where to stand and walk. I felt very safe. #WisconsinPandemicVoting #WisconsinPrimary pic.twitter.com/FhCy5zifKG — Julie (@JulieLvsPACKERS) April 7, 2020

Middleton City Administrator Mike Davis on voting on this “surreal” day. @madisondotcom pic.twitter.com/ppqLvQ9sm7 — Barry Adams (@madnewsboy) April 7, 2020