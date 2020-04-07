Coronavirus Coverage

Live updates: Wisconsin goes to the polls during a pandemic — despite health experts’ calls to stay home

Scenes from around Wisconsin on the state’s chaotic Election Day

By |
More

Wisconsin forged ahead with in-person voting Tuesday, after the conservative state Supreme Court on Monday overturned Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ order delaying the election. Following the advice of experts and the lead of other states, Evers had argued it was too dangerous for voters to venture out. 

The move to forge ahead has prompted residents who had not already voted by mail to make tough choices: risk their health, or give up their right to vote. Poll workers, meanwhile, described their extraordinary attempts to keep workers and voters safe, but some question whether those will be enough. 

Here are scenes and dispatches from Tuesday’s historic Election Day.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

From Wisconsin Watch staff in the field:

Coburn Dukehart, digital and multimedia director, captured these scenes at polling locations in Door County, Wis.:

Top row: Poll workers sit behind newly built sneeze guards, provided by municipal services, while voting takes place in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. on April 7, 2020.
Bottom row, left to right: Jill Leonard, a volunteer poll worker, is seen at a polling place in Sevastopol, Wis. on April 7, 2020; Hand sanitizer and sneeze guards at a polling location in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. on April 7, 2020; Social distancing has been encouraged at polls, like here in Sevastopol, Wis. on April 7, 2020.

From associate director Lauren Fuhrmann:

Scenes from outside the polling location at Marshall High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020. A thunderstorm, with lightning, began to roll into the city in the late afternoon — voters handed out garbage bags to serve as rain ponchos and a barbecue truck offered a silver lining for those waiting in line outdoors.

Voters lined up outside of the polling location at Marshall High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020.
A line of cars waiting in the curbside voting line for disabled voters outside of the polling location at Marshall High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020.

From Bram Sable-Smith, WPR Mike Simonson Memorial Investigative Reporting Fellow:

Bram Sable-Smith / Wisconsin Watch

Two people walk into Lapham Elementary School in Madison, Wis. on April 7, 2020. Lapham remained open as a polling place for the election.

Outside the polls:

The line to vote at Washington High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020 was over three blocks long, filling the sidewalks surrounding the school’s property. Photo by Wisconsin Watch
Poll workers directing a long line of voters at Washington High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020. Photo by Wisconsin Watch

Corrinne Hess / WPR

Caroline Hildebrand, left, talks to a poll worker with the National Guard outside of Riverside High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020. Hildebrand has asthma and requested an absentee ballot, but she didn’t receive it in time and braved the polling place in spite of being high-risk of developing serious symptoms from COVID-19.

Ruthie Hauge / The Cap Times

Dr. Elizabeth Perry stages a family caravan to express disappointment in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in the parking lot of the Madison East High School polling place on April 7, 2020.

Shawn Johnson/WPR

A poll worker in Madison works the polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic on April 7, 2020.

Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal

Poll worker Karen Lee Weidig helps facilitate drive-up voting Tuesday in front of the City-County Building in Madison. City officials have set up parking spaces in front of the building to help people with absentee voting.

Phoebe Petrovic/Wisconsin Watch

An absentee ballot drop off station outside of a Madison Public Library on Tuesday, April 7.

Patricia McKnight/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

“I’m disgusted. I requested an absentee ballot almost three weeks ago and never got it. I have a father dying from lung disease and I have to risk my life and his just to exercise my right to vote,” said Milwaukee resident Jennifer Taff (holding sign). She had been standing in line at Washington High School for almost two hours.

Once you’re inside:

A poll worker accepts a ballot from a voter in the hallway of South Division High School in Milwaukee, Wis. on April 7, 2020. Photo by Wisconsin Watch

Myles Dannhausen Jr./Door County Pulse

A polling location in Sister Bay, Wisconsin on the morning of Tuesday, April 7.

Jordyn Noennig/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Poll volunteers cleaning the voting station after every user at Washington High School in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Election officials are seen inside the polling location at Riverside High School in Milwaukee.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who opposed Evers’ executive order to delay the election, reported to work at a polling place in his district Tuesday morning.

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.

You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism. 

Comments are closed.