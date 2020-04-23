Outbreak Wisconsin follows residents as they navigate life during the coronavirus pandemic

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Outbreak Wisconsin, a collaborative project by Wisconsin Watch and WPR, is following Wisconsin residents as they navigate life during the coronavirus pandemic. The residents will contribute diary entries, in the form of audio, video, text, drawings and photos of themselves, their families and personal and professional lives. That content will be supplemented by interviews and digital content to provide a full picture of how the pandemic is affecting all aspects of life in Wisconsin.

Participants will recount what their lives have been like since mid-March, and especially how things have changed since Gov. Tony Evers issued the “Safer at Home” directive on March 24. That order effectively limited movement around the state, except for people deemed “essential” workers.

The goal of the project is to share with our readers and listeners the stories of how the coronavirus, and the policies that have emerged because of it, are affecting Wisconsin residents. We aim to highlight flaws or failures in systems that existed even before the pandemic, but are now being laid bare. We will explore solutions to improve the lives of residents of our state.

We welcome your comments and suggestions regarding Outbreak Wisconsin. Please feel free to contact the project managers, Coburn Dukehart at cdukehart@wisconsinwatch.org and Bridgit Bowden at bridgit.bowden@wpr.org.