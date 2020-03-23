Wisconsin Weekly: What you should know about diabetes and coronavirus

COVID-19, warming Lake Superior, vital watersheds, public records lawsuits

This week we highlight an interview conducted by Bram Sable-Smith, a Wisconsin Public Radio fellow embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom. He spoke to Dr. Dawn Davis, director of the Comprehensive Diabetes Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, about what people with diabetes should know about COVID-19. We are also spotlighting our new effort called COVID-19 Update, a digest of the top news and information about the pandemic.

Also below: stories unrelated to the virus that you may have missed during the chaotic week.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them.

Thanks for reading, and stay safe!

Bram Sable-Smith / Wisconsin Public Radio Reporter Bram Sable-Smith has two and a half vials of insulin on-hand on March 17, 2020 to manage his Type 1 diabetes. Each vial lasts about 15 days. He has tried, unsuccessfully so far, to get his insurance to approve a 90 day supply of insulin during the coronavirus outbreak.

Wisconsin Watch / Wisconsin Public Radio — March 18, 2020

People with diabetes often hear that they face higher risks of severe complications from COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus. But why? And what precautions should they take?

Chicago Tribune — March 13, 2020

As winter temperatures rise in Midwest states like Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois, not only is a way of life ebbing away, but a large portion of the economy that depends on cold-weather sports and tourism also could collapse.

Appleton Post-Crescent — March 19, 2020

A healthy watershed can slow down flooding, produce better soil conditions, improve water quality and guard against more extreme weather patterns. It’s something we can all benefit from.

Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch Rep. Staush Gruszynski, D-Green Bay, is seen at Gov. Tony Evers’ first State of the State address in Madison, Wis., at the State Capitol building on Jan. 22, 2019.

Wisconsin State Journal — March 19, 2020

Four news organizations, including the Wisconsin State Journal, filed a lawsuit Wednesday demanding that the state Assembly and its chief clerk release records related to a substantiated sexual harassment complaint filed last year against a state legislator.

Wisconsin State Journal — March 17, 2020

An environmental advocacy group is suing Dane County and the Madison Water Utility over their refusal to release records relating to hazardous chemicals, alleging the county and water utility violated state law by delaying or denying access to the records and is asking the courts to order their release.