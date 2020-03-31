Wisconsin unemployment system overwhelmed by demands — 3/31/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Wisconsin, we are getting a glimpse of how many systems this pandemic can overwhelm. It is not just health care. Today we highlight a story by Rob Mentzer of Wisconsin Public Radio about the state’s unemployment insurance system. Some are calling its helpline only to hear a recording that says too many are on hold, and they will be disconnected.

Top Stories

John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal Viewed through her window, UW Health psychologist Shilagh Mirgain works from her Madison home. Mental health providers are transitioning to virtual care amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wisconsinites in limbo as state unemployment system overwhelmed — Wisconsin Public Radio

‘It does work’: Mental health providers adjust to virtual care during COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal

The Buzz: Retail workers are furloughed by the thousands this week — Appleton Post-Crescent

Majority Of Wisconsin municipalities facing poll worker shortages amid pandemic — Wisconsin Public Radio

County fire departments changing ambulance call protocols — Kenosha News

State setting up voluntary coronavirus isolation facilities in Madison, Milwaukee — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

What are we missing? And how are you coping? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Latest coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Quotable

“Asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It is not a failure. It is, in fact, the opposite. It’s doing what you need to do to take care of yourself. And you’re worth it. I promise you that.” Jessie Opoien, writing for The Cap Times about the importance of seeking help for mental health.

Stats to note

At least 1,351 Wisconsinites have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon — and 16 people have died from the virus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research center at the University of Washington, expects the peak of the epidemic to hit Wisconsin hospitals on April 27, though that is a moving target as the state takes action. See more projections here.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Neighbors sing together to maintain sense of community during coronavirus pandemic — WKOW-TV

Madison man’s recording of a song about a virus (yes, that one) goes viral — Wisconsin State Journal

How to help senior citizens during the coronavirus pandemic — Milwaukee Neighborhood News

George Hesselberg, a former Wisconsin State Journal reporter, shared this photo and story on Facebook:

3 p.m. Sunday and Tucker wants a walk so we head to the Village of Oregon path through Jaycee Park. We run into a friend so we yell at each other for a bit, split up and get back to the car, load up and drive away and stop. Is that a drug deal going down in daylight in the Jaycee Park parking lot along Oak Street? Six SUVs are parked in a circle, all facing outward, like a herd of musk ox. All of the back hatches are wide open and seated in each, open facing the others, sits a woman wrapped in a blanket. No drinks are visible. We drive by, turn around and join them. All smiles, even to a stranger approaching with questions. Hmm. Some yoga brand I have not heard of? We pull up to the side of one of the vehicles and ask the seated woman all snuggled what was the occasion. “None, we just wanted to chat,” she said. The virus has driven this group of friends who are used to communicating in person into drawing their wagons into a circle and sitting. It was very quiet, so no one had to shout, everyone was in excellent humor and happy to chat with one more person. I clearly adored the idea. “Nice hat,” said one, smiling. “Thank you,” I said, all smiles. “You have a great day,” she said. “You too,” said I. “All of you.” I asked for permission to take their photo and they said sure.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.