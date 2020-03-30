Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

Resilient Wisconsin: Health care workers on the front lines — 3/30/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

By
More

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues.

You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism. 

Cartoon by Steve Benson of Creators Syndicate

The COVID-19 pandemic resembles a war in many respects. Wisconsinites, like others, speak of battling the virus, and we are watching casualties pile up; At least 1,221 people have tested positive in Wisconsin as of Monday afternoon, and at least 14 have died. Today we highlight a cartoon by Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Steve Benson of Creators Syndicate. It captures the spirit of a nation at war against a virus, with health care workers fighting on the front lines. Benson writes: 

Heroes.

Frontline protectors of our lives and well-being.

Wagers of relentless, selfless trench warfare against an insidious and deadly enemy.

They are our health care workers — putting it all on the line for us during this ravaging, relentless and spreading war against the coronavirus.

They perform their incomparable service at great risk to themselves, their families and their loved ones.

They deserve our unconditional support in doing whatever we can, and whatever we must, in order to protect those who protect us.

We also draw your attention to a story by Bram Sable-Smith, a Wisconsin Public Radio reporter embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom. He examines ways to help feed the hungry, help elderly and disabled people, house the homeless, care for children and support health care workers during the pandemic. 

Top stories 

How Wisconsinites can help during the pandemicWisconsin Watch/Wisconsin Public Radio

Evers announces partnerships to double coronavirus testingMilwaukee Journal Sentinel

La Crosse college students leave the city due to COVID-19, many of them before being counted on the censusLa Crosse Tribune

Wisconsin warns payday lenders not to take advantage of unemployed, underemployed amid coronavirus pandemic Green Bay Press-Gazette 

‘I have no money’: debt collection continues despite pandemicThe Guardian 

Reading genetic sequence saved Wisconsin boy in 2009; now it may help scientists stop coronavirusMilwaukee Journal Sentinel

Elections commission will not investigate county clerks for allowing indefinitely confined absentee voters to avoid voter ID requirementsWisconsin State Journal

Companies flood WEDC with questions on order to close nonessential businesses. Here are answers to frequent questionsGreen Bay Press-Gazette 

What are we missing? And how are you coping?

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization 

Live updates 

Live coverage from Wisconsin Public Radio reporters

Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters 

Latest coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Quotable

“In Montessori we encourage students to be self-directed in their learning. To have him demonstrating that passion and excitement through these difficult times is just amazing to see.”

Melissa Pallin, who teaches second-grader Josué Torres at Racine Unified Montessori. Josué created a YouTube channel to read to his classmates during the school’s closure.

Stats to note

42.7% 

That is Wisconsin’s 2020 Census self-response rate as of Monday — households who have responded so far online, by phone or by email, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It was above the national response rate of 34.7%. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the bureau to scale back door-to-door operations, making people’s early response to mailers even more important for gaining an accurate count of communities, The Guardian reported Monday. The virus “couldn’t have snowballed at a worse time,” Terri Ann Lowenthal, a consultant who works on census issues with lawmakers and advocacy groups, told the news outlet.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety.

Rhinelander t-shirt shop encourages people to shop local; donates to fellow businessesWJFW-TV

Opinion: Even during these dark times, we should take time to see the lightMilwaukee Neighborhood News

Social distancing, wedding edition, from our friends at the temporarily closed Isthmus newspaper in Madison: 

From the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them.

