Resilient Wisconsin: Health care workers on the front lines — 3/30/20

Cartoon by Steve Benson of Creators Syndicate

The COVID-19 pandemic resembles a war in many respects. Wisconsinites, like others, speak of battling the virus, and we are watching casualties pile up; At least 1,221 people have tested positive in Wisconsin as of Monday afternoon, and at least 14 have died. Today we highlight a cartoon by Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Steve Benson of Creators Syndicate. It captures the spirit of a nation at war against a virus, with health care workers fighting on the front lines. Benson writes:

Heroes.

Frontline protectors of our lives and well-being.

Wagers of relentless, selfless trench warfare against an insidious and deadly enemy.

They are our health care workers — putting it all on the line for us during this ravaging, relentless and spreading war against the coronavirus.

They perform their incomparable service at great risk to themselves, their families and their loved ones.

They deserve our unconditional support in doing whatever we can, and whatever we must, in order to protect those who protect us.

We also draw your attention to a story by Bram Sable-Smith, a Wisconsin Public Radio reporter embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom. He examines ways to help feed the hungry, help elderly and disabled people, house the homeless, care for children and support health care workers during the pandemic.

Top stories

How Wisconsinites can help during the pandemic — Wisconsin Watch/Wisconsin Public Radio

Evers announces partnerships to double coronavirus testing — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

La Crosse college students leave the city due to COVID-19, many of them before being counted on the census — La Crosse Tribune

Wisconsin warns payday lenders not to take advantage of unemployed, underemployed amid coronavirus pandemic — Green Bay Press-Gazette

‘I have no money’: debt collection continues despite pandemic — The Guardian

Reading genetic sequence saved Wisconsin boy in 2009; now it may help scientists stop coronavirus — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Elections commission will not investigate county clerks for allowing indefinitely confined absentee voters to avoid voter ID requirements — Wisconsin State Journal

Companies flood WEDC with questions on order to close nonessential businesses. Here are answers to frequent questions — Green Bay Press-Gazette

Quotable

“In Montessori we encourage students to be self-directed in their learning. To have him demonstrating that passion and excitement through these difficult times is just amazing to see.” Melissa Pallin, who teaches second-grader Josué Torres at Racine Unified Montessori. Josué created a YouTube channel to read to his classmates during the school’s closure.

Stats to note

42.7%

That is Wisconsin’s 2020 Census self-response rate as of Monday — households who have responded so far online, by phone or by email, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It was above the national response rate of 34.7%. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the bureau to scale back door-to-door operations, making people’s early response to mailers even more important for gaining an accurate count of communities, The Guardian reported Monday. The virus “couldn’t have snowballed at a worse time,” Terri Ann Lowenthal, a consultant who works on census issues with lawmakers and advocacy groups, told the news outlet.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

Rhinelander t-shirt shop encourages people to shop local; donates to fellow businesses —WJFW-TV

Opinion: Even during these dark times, we should take time to see the light — Milwaukee Neighborhood News

Social distancing, wedding edition, from our friends at the temporarily closed Isthmus newspaper in Madison:

Congrats to our editor Judy and her partner Rhonda. Friends and family gathered (not too close) to witness love. https://t.co/94ajPzqUWb — Isthmus (@isthmus) March 29, 2020

From the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene’s #COVID19 virus testing team and essential workers around the world have a very important request for you:



“We stay at work for you. Please stay at home for us.”#SaferAtHome 🏠❤️ pic.twitter.com/AB98riDbFP — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) March 28, 2020

