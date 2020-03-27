Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers bans evictions and foreclosures during pandemic — 3/27/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free. You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.

Of note: Today we highlight a story by Cary Spivak and Mary Spicuzza of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. They report on Gov. Tony Evers’ order to halt evictions and home foreclosures during a time when Wisconsinites have been ordered to mostly stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Top stories

Molly Beck / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Gov. Tony Evers banned landlords throughout Wisconsin from evicting tenants and ordered lenders statewide to halt foreclosure actions for 60 days, according to an emergency order issued Friday.

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Latest coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Quotable

“It is absolutely imperative that our health care workers and first responders have the equipment they need to stay safe and healthy as they care for our communities … I am calling on companies, schools, and other organizations that may have unused protective equipment sitting in their facilities to make those materials available to those who need it most.” Gov. Tony Evers, announcing a statewide COVID-19 PPE program

“Children need regulated, healthy parents more than anything else during this period of social distancing and shelter-in-place orders … Life happens. Schedules may not work. It’s okay. Do what you can to keep your children safe.” Lorena Mancilla, an early childhood specialist, as quoted by Wisconsin Public Radio

Stats to note:

The U.S. Conference of Mayors over the past week surveyed cities about their needs for vital protective equipment and supplies during the pandemic. Responses came from 213 cities across 41 states and Puerto Rico. The survey showed:

91.5% of the cities do not have an adequate supply of face masks for their first responders (including police, fire, and EMTs) and medical personnel.

88.2% do not have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) other than face masks to protect these workers.

92.1% do not have an adequate supply of test kits.

85% do not have an adequate supply of ventilators for use by health facilities in their city or area.

62.4% have not received emergency equipment or supplies from their state.

Of those receiving help from their state, 84.6% say it is not adequate to meet their needs.

Participating Wisconsin cities included Brookfield, Green Bay, Greenfield, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Racine.

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

