Wisconsinites beware: Scammers are preying on pandemic fears — 3/26/20

Of note: Today we highlight a story by FairWarning, with additional reporting from Wisconsin Watch. FairWarning’s Alexandra Tempus, a former Wisconsin Watch intern, details how fraudsters are preying on people’s fears, anxiety and confusion to execute a range of schemes, including stealing identities and selling bogus cures.

Top stories

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel An unemployment benefits application form. Wisconsin processed nearly 20,000 new unemployment claims on Wednesday, almost 30 times the number from the same day a year ago.

Here come the frauds: From bogus vaccine kits to ‘Silver Solution,’ coronavirus cons begin — FairWarning/Wisconsin Watch

Jobless claims hit nearly 20,000 on Wednesday as coronavirus continues to take economic toll — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

County clerks’ guidance on voter ID law amid pandemic irks Wisconsin GOP — Wisconsin Public Radio

Calculate how much you’ll get from the $1,200 (or more) coronavirus checks — The Washington Post

Wisconsin grocers take varied steps to keep customers and employees healthy, safe amid coronavirus concerns — Green Bay Press-Gazette

Racine mayor calls for postponing April 7 election — Journal Times

La Crosse County nurse shares her experience after being diagnosed with COVID-19 — La Crosse Tribune

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Live updates

Stat to note:

At least 707 Wisconsinites have tested positive for COVID-19, and eight people have died, the Department of Health Services announced Thursday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel later reported that the virus had killed two additional Milwaukee County residents.

Quotable

“Social distancing is also an act of generosity and compassion toward others by eliminating our interactions as a possible vector for viral transmission. Let that sink in – the primary motivation for social distancing is to benefit others.” Richard Davidson, founder and director of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

“We are on the brink of catastrophic consequences resulting from the continued shortage of critical supplies. The federal government must act decisively now and use its sweeping authority to get as many needed supplies produced as soon as possible for distribution as quickly as possible.” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and 15 attorneys general in a letter to President Trump.

Resilient Wisconsin

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety.

Community Heroes: Mutual aid group steps it up to help neighbors in need — Milwaukee Neighborhood News

An Epic donation: Local tech giant transforms former headquarters into daycare for COVID-19 frontline workers — WKOW

Wisconsin businesses pivot to help health care providers during pandemic — Wisconsin Public Radio

Posted on imgur:

