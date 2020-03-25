Physician assistants say state regulations limit their pandemic response — 3/25/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories and updates straight to your inbox.

Of note: Today we highlight our latest story in collaboration with Wisconsin Public Radio. Bram Sable-Smith, a WPR fellow embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom, reports that physician assistants in the state are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to relax regulations that they say are preventing them from fully responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top stories

Adam Carr / Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service The hallways may be empty, but teachers across the city are doing their best to keep their students engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin physician assistants want to ‘step up’ to fight coronavirus. State regulations may be getting in the way. — Wisconsin Watch

City of Green Bay sues state officials to delay spring election and move it to mail over coronavirus concerns — Green Bay Press-Gazette

Milwaukee teachers go the virtual distance to keep students engaged — Milwaukee Neighborhood News

State cracks down on COVID-19 coronavirus-related price gouging — Wisconsin State Journal

Helping hands, open hearts: How coronavirus is changing our daily lives — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Stat to note:

Coronavirus could spread to more than 20,000 Wisconsinites, and 1,000 could die within two weeks if residents don’t follow Gov. Tony Evers orders to stay home, Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm told reporters Tuesday. She was citing research from Harvard University and Imperial College London, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Quotable

“We are trying to stay open and serve everybody because this is their home; it’s not fair if we get to go home and they don’t.” Rashaun Rodgers, a program coordinator at Repairers of the Breach, a nonprofit that serves homeless people in Milwaukee, as quoted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Resilient Wisconsin

Mental health resources you can use during COVID-19 (and beyond) — Milwaukee Neighborhood News

Green Bay dishes out the love to local restaurants with acts of kindness, bigger tips, takeout orders — Green Bay Press-Gazette

Unified special ed student keeps in touch through ‘wave-bys’ with teachers, friends — The Journal Times

Wisconsin Watch Investigations Editor Jim Malewitz snapped this photo while walking his dog near Olbrich Park in Madison:

