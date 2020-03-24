Work, health advice, schooling from home? Not without broadband — 3/24/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories and updates straight to your inbox.
Of note: Today we highlight our latest collaboration. Peter Cameron, managing editor of The Badger Project, reports that Wisconsin’s lack of high-speed internet in rural communities is making virtual schooling, remote health care and working from home particularly difficult during the coronavirus pandemic.
Top Stories
‘Everyone has to have it’: Broadband gap leaves rural Wisconsin behind during coronavirus crisis — Wisconsin Watch
More than 101,400 new unemployment claims in 9 days as the coronavirus pandemic closes businesses — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Child care providers have come to expect the low wages, respect that come with the job. Now, they’re on the front lines of coronavirus — Appleton Post-Crescent
The majority of Milwaukee coronavirus cases are middle-aged African American men who may have thought they weren’t at risk, officials say — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
‘We are still here for you’: Center that provides bilingual support for domestic violence victims open despite COVID-19 shutdown — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Wisconsin food pantries, shelters need cash, food and cleaning supplies to weather coronavirus pandemic — Wisconsin Public Radio
Who’s at greatest risk from coronavirus and what could save them — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
An upside of COVID-19 pandemic? Fewer calls to police — Wisconsin State Journal
With medical safety gear scarce, the public is stepping up. Here’s help On ways to help. — Kaiser Health News
Green Bay Packers donate $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in Brown County, Milwaukee — Green Bay Press-Gazette
Government updates
Stat to note:
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has received 90 price gouging complaints as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, spokeswoman Ti Gauger told Wisconsin Watch. The agency has collected those complaints since March 12. That was when Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency, triggering a 2005 state law barring companies from hiking prices on consumer goods and services more than 15% above pre-emergency levels. Click here for more information about the law or to file a complaint.
Live updates
Quotable
Resilient Wisconsin
I’m running some estimates on #COVID19 cases here in #wisconsin. Compared to a fictional scenario D (for Doing Nothing), we have already prevented 12,500 infections and at least 600 deaths. #thisiswhatsuccesslookslike #keepitup— Malia Jones (@malia_ailam) March 24, 2020
