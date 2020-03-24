Work, health advice, schooling from home? Not without broadband — 3/24/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories and updates straight to your inbox.

Of note: Today we highlight our latest collaboration. Peter Cameron, managing editor of The Badger Project, reports that Wisconsin’s lack of high-speed internet in rural communities is making virtual schooling, remote health care and working from home particularly difficult during the coronavirus pandemic.

Top Stories

Courtesy of Gail Huycke Gail Huycke is seen at her home office in Phillips, Wis. Huycke is a community development specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Extension, and she has slow internet service. Huycke has been telecommuting for four years, but “it has become a whole new experience with the rest of the world trying to do the same thing.” She says the number of video meetings is now “off the charts,” and their home internet often slows down as she and her husband work from home and her adult daughter tries to keep up with schoolwork.

‘Everyone has to have it’: Broadband gap leaves rural Wisconsin behind during coronavirus crisis — Wisconsin Watch

More than 101,400 new unemployment claims in 9 days as the coronavirus pandemic closes businesses — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Child care providers have come to expect the low wages, respect that come with the job. Now, they’re on the front lines of coronavirus — Appleton Post-Crescent

The majority of Milwaukee coronavirus cases are middle-aged African American men who may have thought they weren’t at risk, officials say — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

‘We are still here for you’: Center that provides bilingual support for domestic violence victims open despite COVID-19 shutdown — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Wisconsin food pantries, shelters need cash, food and cleaning supplies to weather coronavirus pandemic — Wisconsin Public Radio

Who’s at greatest risk from coronavirus and what could save them — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

An upside of COVID-19 pandemic? Fewer calls to police — Wisconsin State Journal

With medical safety gear scarce, the public is stepping up. Here’s help On ways to help. — Kaiser Health News

Green Bay Packers donate $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in Brown County, Milwaukee — Green Bay Press-Gazette

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization

Stat to note:

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has received 90 price gouging complaints as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, spokeswoman Ti Gauger told Wisconsin Watch. The agency has collected those complaints since March 12. That was when Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency, triggering a 2005 state law barring companies from hiking prices on consumer goods and services more than 15% above pre-emergency levels. Click here for more information about the law or to file a complaint.

Live updates

Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Latest coverage from Wisconsin State Journal reporters

Quotable

“Oftentimes we forget that violence at home is the number one safety issue in concern that we have to worry about.” Veronica Figueroa, executive director of UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence, as quoted by Madison365

Resilient Wisconsin

I’m running some estimates on #COVID19 cases here in #wisconsin. Compared to a fictional scenario D (for Doing Nothing), we have already prevented 12,500 infections and at least 600 deaths. #thisiswhatsuccesslookslike #keepitup — Malia Jones (@malia_ailam) March 24, 2020

