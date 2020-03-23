Wisconsin COVID-19 Update

What to know about Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order — 3/23/20

A roundup of top news and information about Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus

Of note: Today we highlight a story by Patrick Marley and Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. They explain what Wisconsinites should expect from the stay-at-home order that Gov. Tony Evers’ announced he would issue Tuesday to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Top Stories

John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal

Robert Kirchdoerfer, an assistant professor of biochemistry at UW-Madison, uses flasks of moth cells to grow proteins from coronaviruses like the new pandemic strain. He had to shut down most of his lab Monday because the campus is nearly closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some other research involving the virus continues.

Gov. Tony Evers to order Wisconsinites to stay at home, will close non-essential businessesMilwaukee Journal Sentinel 

Fond du Lac man one of state’s first COVID-19 deaths PBS Wisconsin

Facing eviction as millions shelter in placeThe Washington Post

Wisconsin farmers brace for impact of coronavirusWisconsin Public Radio

Boosting production of ventilators is a race against time — and it won’t be easyMilwaukee Journal Sentinel 

UW researchers study COVID-19 coronavirus to try to develop treatments, vaccinesWisconsin State Journal

Empty spaces: Scenes from Wausau in the days of COVID-19 Wausau Pilot & Review

Quotable

“The last eviction I did cost me over $3,000, so this a good deal … if I keep a good tenant, that’s even better.  And if they support a few local businesses in the area, that’s a trifecta.”

Milwaukee landlord John Zutz to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about why he is charging tenants just $100 for April rent as the coronavirus crisis deepens. 

Resilient Wisconsin

