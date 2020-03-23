What to know about Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order — 3/23/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories and updates straight to your inbox.
Of note: Today we highlight a story by Patrick Marley and Molly Beck of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. They explain what Wisconsinites should expect from the stay-at-home order that Gov. Tony Evers’ announced he would issue Tuesday to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Top Stories
Gov. Tony Evers to order Wisconsinites to stay at home, will close non-essential businesses — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fond du Lac man one of state’s first COVID-19 deaths — PBS Wisconsin
Facing eviction as millions shelter in place — The Washington Post
Wisconsin farmers brace for impact of coronavirus — Wisconsin Public Radio
Boosting production of ventilators is a race against time — and it won’t be easy — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
UW researchers study COVID-19 coronavirus to try to develop treatments, vaccines — Wisconsin State Journal
Empty spaces: Scenes from Wausau in the days of COVID-19 — Wausau Pilot & Review
Government updates
Live updates
Quotable
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Amber Arnold, a Wisconsin State Journal photojournalist, posted this photo to Instagram on Saturday:
View this post on Instagram
Hanah Jon Taylor plays the saxophone outside his jazz club, Cafe Coda, on Williamson Street that was ordered to close earlier this week along with bars and restaurants across the state due to the spread of COVID-19, in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 21, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #wistatejournal #madisonwi #wisconsin #wi #wisco @wistatejournal @amberarnoldphoto
Jason Joyce, Cap Times city editor, tweeted this video Monday:
Teachers from Madison’s Lowell Elementary on a honking caravan through the Atwood neighborhood with signs telling kids they miss them. pic.twitter.com/K7QT4FY8jW— Jason Joyce (@jjoyce) March 23, 2020
