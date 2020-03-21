Wisconsin nurses prepare for coronavirus “storm” — 3/20/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories and updates straight to your inbox.

Wisconsin Watch is committed to sharing the state’s top journalism and other vital information as COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, upends life in Wisconsin and around the world.

Of note: Today we highlight our detailed look at how Wisconsin’s hospitals are preparing for an expected flood of COVID-19 patients. Parker Schorr of the Cap Times and Bram Sable-Smith of Wisconsin Public Radio — both fellows embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom — report that the pandemic is testing health systems that were already running lean. Hospitals expect to run short on beds, protective gear and staff, though some see reason for hope.



What are we missing? Help us provide critical information and accountability by filling out this form or emailing us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.



Top Stories

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch The campus of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital is seen in Madison, Wis., on March 5, 2020. Hospital systems in Wisconsin, like those across the country, could soon be short on beds, protective gear and staff to confront a virus detected in 206 people statewide, as of March 20, 2020. One St. Mary’s nurse said they are “not staffed for regular patient levels let alone potential influx of patients.”

Stretched thin already, Wisconsin nurses prepare for coronavirus ‘storm’ — Wisconsin Watch

Barred from clinic during the pandemic, nursing students find a way to help — Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin clerks are running out of ballot envelopes as absentee voting surges — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The urgent battle to flatten Wisconsin’s COVID-19 curve — WisContext

Even as many businesses close to curb the spread of coronavirus, some are in need of more workers — Green Bay Press-Gazette

‘This is brutal for everybody’: Last call for corner bars? — Milwaukee Neighborhood News

Kohl’s announces it is closing all of its U.S. stores — The Journal Times

Government updates

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization



Live updates

Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Live blog from Wisconsin State Journal reporters



Quotable



“This crisis should be a wake-up call to address long-term vulnerabilities.” Nicholas Kristof, writing for the New York Times

“A good rule of thumb is to ask yourself: “Can this wait or be taken care of over the phone?” If the answer is yes, then consider not coming in. We understand.” Dr. Bryan Johnston, writing for Milwaukee Neighborhood News

Resilient Wisconsin

People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.



Mariah Clark, a University of Wisconsin Hospital nurse, tweets:



My hospital has a certain route you must follow when transporting COVID-19 patients to their specific units. It is off the beaten path. You wear PPE in transit. It can feel lonely for the patient, I imagine. Scary.



Between Monday and Thursday, these signs went up. pic.twitter.com/pBrCnxYM6i — Selene (@SeleneMSC) March 20, 2020

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.