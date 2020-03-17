Even some health care workers can’t get tested — 3/17/20

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories and updates straight to your inbox.

Wisconsin Watch is committed to sharing the state’s top journalism and other vital information as COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, upends life in Wisconsin and around the world.

Of note: Today marks the launch of our coronavirus roundup, as we highlight a story by Rory Linnane, Matt Piper and Maria Perez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. They report that even health care workers with COVID-19 symptoms — fever, coughing, and sometimes shortness of breath — have been unable to get tested.



Top stories



Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel A person with a mask leaves the Aurora Sinai Medical Center Emergency Department in Milwaukee. A Milwaukee woman says she and her children were told to wait in a tent set up outside the ER after a medical worker suspected they could have the virus COVID-19. A doctor saw them there.

There is a shortage of coronavirus tests in Wisconsin, and even health care workers are having a hard time getting one — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel



Wisconsin governor shuts bars and restaurants, limits gatherings to no more than 10 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel



Community spread of coronavirus detected in three Wisconsin counties, confirmed cases up to 72 statewide — Appleton Post-Crescent



UW-Madison moves all classes online for rest of semester — Wisconsin State Journal



Gov. Tony Evers answers your questions on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response — Wisconsin Public Radio



Pandemic response prompts hospitals to delay some surgeries — Wisconsin Public Radio



Coronavirus Wisconsin: Images from around Milwaukee on Monday, March 16 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel



Government updates



Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers’ office

U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention

World Health Organization



Live updates



Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters

Live blog from Wisconsin State Journal reporters



Quotable



“We must seriously alter our behaviors if we are to flatten the curve. It is not just for the sake of protecting one’s own health. It is about protecting the health of America’s most vulnerable population.” Gregg Mitman, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor and expert on epidemics

Resilient Wisconsin

This post was shared on imgur.com:



