Even some health care workers can’t get tested — 3/17/20

Of note: Today marks the launch of our coronavirus roundup, as we highlight a story by Rory Linnane, Matt Piper and Maria Perez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. They report that even health care workers with COVID-19 symptoms — fever, coughing, and sometimes shortness of breath — have been unable to get tested.
Top stories
There is a shortage of coronavirus tests in Wisconsin, and even health care workers are having a hard time getting one — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin governor shuts bars and restaurants, limits gatherings to no more than 10 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Community spread of coronavirus detected in three Wisconsin counties, confirmed cases up to 72 statewide — Appleton Post-Crescent
UW-Madison moves all classes online for rest of semester — Wisconsin State Journal
Gov. Tony Evers answers your questions on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response — Wisconsin Public Radio
Pandemic response prompts hospitals to delay some surgeries — Wisconsin Public Radio
Coronavirus Wisconsin: Images from around Milwaukee on Monday, March 16 — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Government updates
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
U.S. Centers and Disease Control and Prevention
Live updates
Live blog from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and USA Today-Wisconsin reporters
Live blog from Wisconsin State Journal reporters
Quotable
Resilient Wisconsin
This post was shared on imgur.com:
My Neighborhood Little Free Library Transformed Overnight (Love My Neighbors in Madison)
