Coronavirus update from Wisconsin Watch

As we close out this week of head-spinning headlines and their profound and sometimes frightening implications for our society and our loved ones, here’s a look at how Wisconsin Watch is responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Wisconsin Watch’s reporters and editors are investigating state and local impacts of the global pandemic and issues related to quality of life in Wisconsin.

This week, just as the virus began reshaping life in the state, we published our examination of the tension between Wisconsin nurses and hospital management over alleged understaffing. The authors, Parker Schorr, who reports for the Cap Times, and Bram Sable-Smith, who reports for Wisconsin Public Radio, are both embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom. They are now examining how hospitals are preparing to confront a possible influx of patients.

We want to hear from you and others willing to share insights with our journalists.

Are you a health care worker preparing to respond to coronavirus? Do you have coronavirus? Have you had contact with someone and been asked to self-quarantine? Are you an hourly employee worried about getting laid off? Do you work for an organization that provides essential services (like a power company, grocery store, or garbage collection)? Do you have concerns about childcare or children’s meals and how you will do your job with schools being shut down statewide? Do you have other thoughts, concerns, tips?

Help us provide critical information and accountability to our community. Fill out this form or email us at tips@wisconsinwatch.org.

The annual Wisconsin Watchdog Awards reception and dinner, originally scheduled for April 21, has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus. As I’m sure you agree, we have to do our part to slow the spread of the virus. We look forward to rescheduling this celebration when the time is right.

We will get through this, together.

Andy Hall

Executive Director