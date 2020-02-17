Wisconsin Weekly: Wisconsin schools restrain and seclude kids. But how often?

School trauma, Milwaukee voters, 911 failings, deportation fears, Russian hackers
Of note: This week we highlight a story by Samantha West of the Post-Crescent in Appleton. She examined a pair of disciplinary tactics for violent or overly aggressive students in Wisconsin schools: restraint and seclusion. The U.S. Department of Education advises schools to avoid physically restraining or isolating students. A federal study linked the practices to hundreds of cases of abuse and death, and there is no evidence that it improves behavior. But restraint and seclusion remain “widespread” in Wisconsin schools, West reports. A 2012 law requires schools to report these incidents, but schools are not required to share the data with any state agency. Meanwhile, some parents of restrained or secluded students say schools never told them about the reports.
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.
Thanks for reading!
To have the free Wisconsin Weekly newsletter (as well as story alerts and news about the Center) delivered straight to your inbox, sign up here! You can change your preferences at any time
Schools are discouraged from restraining or secluding kids. Both still happen in Wisconsin — but no one can say how often.
Post-Crescent — February 12, 2020
When students are secluded from their peers or restrained, it can be traumatic for all involved: children, parents, teachers and school staff. That’s why the U.S. Department of Education says the practices should be avoided. But in Wisconsin, they’re widespread.
Milwaukee turnout a key for Democrats in 2020, but it’s not why Hillary Clinton lost in 2016
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — February 13, 2020
For Democrats, maximizing turnout in Milwaukee is vital. For Republicans, every scattered vote they can pick up in Milwaukee is a prize. But the city is just one of many keys to the political map.
9 years after telecom deregulation, 911 results in busy signal for some Frontier customers
Wisconsin State Journal — February 9, 2020
The inability of rural Wisconsinites to contact 911 in life-threatening emergencies is the most serious consequence of a company that has long been the subject of complaints about poor telephone and internet service. And because Frontier is reportedly on the verge of bankruptcy and state lawmakers have ceded most regulatory oversight of the telecommunications industry, there appears little that consumers can do about it.
Hmong leaders say reported Trump deportation plans would put people at risk
Wisconsin Public Radio — February 11, 2020
Members of Wisconsin’s Hmong community are speaking out after reports that the Trump administration is seeking to deport thousands of Hmong residents to Laos.
Previously from Wisconsin Watch: A Syrian family settles in Wisconsin, just before U.S. refugee pipeline closes
Racine’s cyberattacker still a mystery, but FBI says Oshkosh’s ransomware came from Russia
Racine Journal Times — February 10, 2020
The city of Racine still does not know who (or what) was behind the ransomware virus that crippled internal online networks since at least Jan. 31, a spokesman said. However, another cyberattack that hit Oshkosh at about the same time appears to have come from a group of Russian hackers, said City Manager Mark Rohloff, citing what he was told by the FBI.