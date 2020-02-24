Wisconsin Weekly: Why Wisconsin’s homeless youth go uncounted and underserved

Homeless youth, crumbling roads, border wall, phonics focus, voting technology

Of note: This week we highlight a story reported by Princess Safiya Byers of Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Francisco Velazquez, a Wisconsin Watch intern. It follows the struggles of Diana Sanchez to find safe shelter during her final year of high school in Milwaukee — hopping between the homes of extended family members and friends. She sought help from local shelters and other services but was told she didn’t qualify for services because she wasn’t pregnant. Experts and advocates say there are few options for the hundreds of homeless young people in Wisconsin.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Thanks for reading!

To have the free Wisconsin Weekly newsletter (as well as story alerts and news about the Center) delivered straight to your inbox, sign up here! You can change your preferences at any time

Hannah Yoon for Wisconsin Watch Diana Sanchez, 19, experienced homelessness while she was living in Milwaukee during her senior year of high school.

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service/Wisconsin Watch — February 20, 2020

Young people’s behavior can be criminalized either because they are facing homelessness, or youth can become homeless because they have been incarcerated. And for a variety of reasons, some young people don’t report that they are homeless. This leaves them in vulnerable positions — undetected by institutions that offer shelter, food and other services.

The New York Times — February 18, 2020

As supersized vehicles bear heavier loads, maintenance budgets can’t keep up. Like hundreds of other small agricultural counties and towns around the country, Trempealeau County in west-central Wisconsin is overwhelmed with aging, damaged roads and not enough money to fix them. Meet the Wisconsin farmers paying the price.

John Hart / Wisconsin Holly Hartz guides kindergartner Journee Randall through a reading lesson at Allis Elementary, where students use cotton balls to re-create the shapes of letters and words selected through a roll of dice.

Wisconsin State Journal — February 17, 2020

After largely sitting on the sidelines of a decades-long debate over how to teach children to read, Wisconsin’s education agency is taking a rare step, saying phonics should be taught in an “explicit and systemic” manner.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — February 14, 2020

Oshkosh Corp.’s military vehicle production is poised to take a hit from a Defense Department plan to divert $3.83 billion from elsewhere in its budget to build 177 miles of President Donald Trump’s Mexico border wall. However, Friday evening, in an announcement unrelated to the defense spending diversions, the Pentagon said that Oshkosh has received $407.3 million in orders for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles.

Also read: An old and contested solution to boost reading scores: Phonics

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch Voting booths are seen at the polling place at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 18, 2020. The primary for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and a Madison Metropolitan School District board position took place that day.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — February 18, 2020

In an age of international hackers and rising concern about election security, a lot of people are searching for a silver bullet in voting technology. Voters in the town of Fulton, 8 miles north of Janesville in Rock County, gave Microsoft’s ElectionGuard software a tryout.

Earlier from Wisconsin Watch: How hackers could attack Wisconsin’s elections and what state officials are doing about it