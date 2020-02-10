Wisconsin Weekly: The census is coming. Here’s what you should know.

Census, voter purge, hunting decline, journalist threat

Of note: This week we highlight a story by Ana Martinez-Ortiz of Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, published in collaboration with Wisconsin Watch. Martinez-Ortiz explains the census’ high stakes for Wisconsin and how civic groups are appealing to hard-to-count populations in hopes of getting an accurate count. A George Washington University study found that Wisconsin received about $12.6 billion through 55 federal spending programs that are guided by 2010 census data. The state will lose dollars for folks who are not counted. The story includes a map of hard-to-count census tracts in Wisconsin, including some in Milwaukee County that are among the hardest to count in the country.

With political power and a share of $675 billion in federal funding on the line, civic groups are trying to make sure that Wisconsinites get counted. Here’s what else you should know about the census and its importance.

Despite a state law on the books that mandates indigenous education for Wisconsin kids, a cycle of avoidance makes it hard for teachers and students alike to learn, according to a story by former Wisconsin Watch intern Madeline Heim.

Among the thousands of voters flagged to be possibly removed from Wisconsin’s voter rolls are two state lawmakers, a cabinet secretary, a Milwaukee County supervisor and a former University of Wisconsin chancellor. Election officials in October asked more than 230,000 people to update their voter registrations because they believed they had moved.

Americans’ interest in hunting is on the decline, cutting into funding for conservation, which stems largely from hunting licenses, permits and taxes on firearms, bows and other equipment. In Wisconsin, a $4 million to $6 million annual deficit forced the Department of Natural Resources to reduce warden patrols and invasive species control.

Gov. Tony Evers said the Department of Children and Families acted appropriately by sending an NBC News reporter — who wrote this expose — a cease and desist letter threatening legal action if he reported information from a confidential child abuse investigation. Media law experts say the threat was likely unconstitutional.