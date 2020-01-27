Wisconsin Weekly: How Wisconsinites are uniting to prevent farmer suicides

Farmer mental health, football concussions, accused clergy, Evers scrutiny, domestic terrorism

Of note: We highlight a story by Dan Simmons, a Wisconsin freelancer writing for The Washington Post. He shed light on efforts to prevent dairy farmer suicides at a time when Wisconsin leads the nation in farm bankruptcies. Groups such as the Farmer Angel Network, launched by friends of a Loganville farmer who killed himself in 2018, are delivering outside resources to struggling rural communities — including social workers, economic development consultants and pastors. Those efforts come as state lawmakers consider how to help. In his State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers called for a special session to address the farm crisis. The Democrat proposed eight farm-related bills, including one that would add mental health-focused staff positions at the agriculture department.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Thanks for reading!

To have the free Wisconsin Weekly newsletter (as well as story alerts and news about the Center) delivered straight to your inbox, sign up here! You can change your preferences at any time

Parker Schorr / Wisconsin Watch Farmers struggle to make ends meet on their organic farm with depressed milk prices. Photo taken Aug. 30, 2019.

The Washington Post — January 18, 2020

Farmers in Wisconsin are trying to pull each other through harsh times. One remembers past struggles: “I felt so alone.”

Wisconsin State Journal — January 19, 2020

Former University of Wisconsin linebacker Chris Borland spoke harshly of the football program and his brief time in the NFL on a Netflix documentary released this week.

Previously from Wisconsin Watch: Countering Concussions, a series examining the effectiveness of efforts to prevent sports-related brain injuries.

La Crosse Tribune — January 19, 2020

The Diocese of La Crosse released the names of more than two dozen clergy who have faced substantiated allegations of child sexual abuse. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Press Gazette reports that a St. Norbert College administrator is accused of mishandling sexual assault cases.

Previously from Wisconsin Watch: ‘I was such a little kid’: As Wisconsin Catholic clergy accused of sexual abuse grows, the trauma lingers

Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch Gov. Tony Evers is seen at his first State of the State address in Madison, Wis., at the State Capitol on Jan. 22, 2019.

The Cap Times — January 22, 2020

Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is deploying staffers to closely monitor Gov. Tony Evers’ administration, including the social media accounts of agencies and top appointees. It is part of his push to counterbalance the Democratic executive.

The New York Times — January 23, 2020

A neo-Nazi group called the Base recruited cells across the United States, hoping to ignite violence that would lead to the creation of a white ethno-state. A Wisconsin man was among seven alleged members of the group.

Previously from Wisconsin Watch: Across Wisconsin, recent rises in hate, bias incidents spark concern