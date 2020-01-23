photo essay

Photo Essay: Pomp, circumstance and proposals as Gov. Tony Evers delivers State of the State

Coburn Dukehart/Wisconsin Watch

Governor Tony Evers greets legislators prior to his second State of the State address in Madison, Wis., at the State Capitol building on Jan. 22, 2020.

As Gov. Tony Evers delivered his second State of the State address to lawmakers Wednesday, I positioned myself to the right of the Democrat’s podium, squeezing between a television camera and a cold marble wall.

Most members of the press arrived a few hours before the 7 p.m. speech to claim a perch. Mine offered a side view of the governor and a front-row view of the Legislature. Once there, I could not move for the duration of the speech in which Evers proposed to aid struggling dairy farmers and create a commission to redraw political maps free of gerrymandering.

As members of the Assembly and Senate entered the room, many hugged or shook hands with State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Attorney General Josh Kaul and State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor. They sat about eight inches in front of me. Republicans and Democrats hugged and glad-handed across the aisle at a time when they are struggling to find common ground in addressing Wisconsin’s biggest challenges.

I looked for moments that captured the spirit of the pomp and circumstance of the event and any camaraderie between all those lawmakers gathered in one place.

Here is what I saw.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Attorney General Josh Kaul is seen with State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor before Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers delivered his second State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2020 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn is seen before Gov. Tony Evers delivered his second State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2020 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes hugs State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, while State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor looks on. They are seen before Gov. Tony Evers delivered his second State of the State address on January 22, 2020 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Rabbi Hannah Wallick of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation offers a prayer before Gov. Tony Evers delivered his second State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2020 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Legislators listen as Rabbi Hannah Wallick of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation offers a prayer before Gov. Tony Evers delivered his State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2020 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is seen before Gov. Tony Evers delivered his second State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2020 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Marlon WhiteEagle, president of the Ho-Chunk Nation, receives recognition before Gov. Tony Evers’ State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2020 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Gov. Tony Evers gives his second State of the State address at the State Capitol on Jan. 22, 2020 in Madison, Wis. He addressed a joint meeting of the Assembly and the Senate.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

From left: Speaker Pro Tem Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and President of the Senate Roger Roth, R-Appleton are seen during Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ second State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2020 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Gov. Tony Evers gives his second State of the State address in Madison, Wis., at the State Capitol on Jan. 22, 2020. Here, many members of the Legislature clap.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, claps during Gov. Tony Evers’ second State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2020 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Members of the UW Marching Band perform in the Assembly Chambers after Gov. Tony Evers’ State of the State Address on Jan. 20, 2020 in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

A member of the UW Marching Band plays the cymbals in the Assembly Chambers after Gov. Tony Evers’ State of the State Address on Jan. 20, 2020 in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, left, talks with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, after Gov. Tony Evers’ second State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2020 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Second from left, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, talk with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet after Gov. Tony Evers’ second State of the State address on Jan. 22, 2020 at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis.

