Wisconsin Weekly: Many reproductive procedures off-limits as Catholic hospitals grow in Wisconsin

Of note: This week we draw your attention to our examination of how the growth of Catholic hospitals in Wisconsin shapes women’s health care choices. Catholics run more than one-third of Wisconsin hospitals, report Parker Schorr and Rikha Sharma Rani. Catholic health systems say they offer safety nets to impoverished communities, providing the same quality of care as secular hospitals. But directives from U.S. bishops bar the hospitals, except in extreme situations, from providing procedures such as abortions, contraception and sterilization. Interpretation of the directives varies, and hospitals aren’t always transparent about whether they provide certain services. One Madison hospital sends women wanting their “tubes tied” to a nearby eye clinic. Schorr is a public affairs reporting fellow for Madison’s Cap Times newspaper. He is embedded in the Wisconsin Watch newsroom. Rani is a journalist and contributing editor for Fuller Project, which reports on issues affecting women in the U.S. and abroad.

Brandon Raygo / Cap Times Wisconsin is one of the most heavily reliant states when it comes to health care from Catholic hospitals, with about one-third of the facilities governed by a set of directives from U.S. Catholic bishops. These institutions often serve low-income and rural areas, providing crucial medical services. But the directives sometimes require doctors to deny or delay certain types of reproductive care.

Wisconsin Watch — December 18, 2019

In most ways, Catholic hospitals, which treat one in every seven patients in the United States, differ from secular ones in name only. Yet, critics say, in a small but important corner of reproductive care, Catholic ethics can trump medical best practice, bishops can wield more influence than physicians, and patients can be denied care they desire or need.

USA Today — December 16, 2019

The largest private security company in the world can’t keep track of its guns. For decades, G4S executives, managers and guards have failed to secure the company’s vast arsenal despite repeated warnings from federal regulators that its missing guns have been used in murders and other violent crimes, a USA Today/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation found.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch Here, a sign is seen outside the polling place at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 20, 2018.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — December 12, 2019

Ten percent or more of registered voters in dozens of communities could be removed from the voter rolls if a lawsuit against the state succeeds. The lawsuit, brought last month by three voters with the help of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, seeks to purge the voter rolls of people who might have moved.

Green Bay Press Gazette — December 17, 2019

An executive order by President Trump says state and local governments must provide written consent to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by Friday if they want to allow refugees to settle in their communities in 2020. Trump’s order is prompting confusion among county leaders in parts of Wisconsin.

Coburn Dukehart / Wiscon Two bottles of insulin are seen at the home of Jack Christensen. Humalog (left) costs about $400 a bottle and Novolog (right) costs about $300 a bottle, according to the Christensens.

Wisconsin State Journal — December 15, 2019

State and federal lawmakers have introduced legislation to make insulin more affordable for more than 7 million Americans who rely on the drug to regulate their blood sugar. But solutions haven’t come easily, in part because of secretive discounts and rebates used by manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers, insurers and others when negotiating rates, some say.

