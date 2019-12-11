Investigative reporting is resource intensive work. Help support it today!

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch Wisconsin Watch criminal justice reporting project manager Phoebe Petrovic interviews Steven Drizin, Brendan Dasseys attorney, from the Center on Wrongful Convictions, after a press conference at The Park Hotel in Madison, Wis.

I joined the Wisconsin Watch team in June as a Report for America corps member, and since then, I have spent nearly every day reporting on a story that began 20 years ago. I’m investigating a murder committed in the Fox Valley in the summer of 2000 and the potentially wrongful conviction that resulted from it. The police investigation of the crime, and the state’s prosecution of the accused criminal, tell us much about how justice functions in Wisconsin — not just then, but to this day.

This summer, we’ll share our findings with Wisconsin and the world in a narrative podcast called Open and Shut.

It’s an experiment for us. The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism has never before produced a podcast series.

But it’s exactly the sort of project that embodies Wisconsin Watch’s guiding principles: protect the vulnerable, expose wrongdoing, explore solutions. Our co-founder and managing editor, Dee J. Hall, first caught wind of the misconduct at the heart of this story in 2002. Like any good watchdog reporter, Dee refused to let the story go, and now, neither will I.

Though I’m crafting a podcast, I spend much of my time with documents. My work involves reconstruction and comparison, pulling details and accounts from faded copies of police reports and witness statements, stacks of court transcripts and handwritten letters, staticky 911 calls and radio traffic to determine what happened — what really happened — one summer decades ago.

As time passes, memories fade and people move on; the records that help fill the gaps may get emptied from a filing cabinet or deleted off a hard-drive. The gulf between then and now magnifies the standard rigors of investigative reporting: chase all leads, unearth documents, scrutinize details, evaluate evidence, seek accounts from a variety of voices, provide context, verify every fact. And as the challenges increase, so do the stakes.

It is unglamorous, painstaking, and vital work. It is also resource intensive. Investigative reporting requires tens of thousands of hours and dollars. Its societal benefit may be incalculable, but the cost of getting it done is not.

