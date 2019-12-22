The Cannabis Question

Video — Behind the story: How Wisconsin Watch reported The Cannabis Question series

Managing editor for Wisconsin Watch, Dee J. Hall, who taught the University of Wisconsin-Madison journalism class that reported The Cannabis Question series, discusses the findings and the fact-checking process used by Wisconsin Watch. Video by Alisa Ivanitskaya

The Cannabis Question is a series by a University of Wisconsin-Madison investigative journalism class that examined what would happen if Wisconsin were to legalize marijuana. The class was led by Dee J. Hall, managing editor for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. Read all 15 stories here.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

