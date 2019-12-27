A lens on immigrants’ lives, Wisconsin issues

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories and updates straight to your inbox.

Earlier this year I had the honor of spending the day with Marigeli Roman and her husband, Erick Gamboa, at their home in Milwaukee. The couple, who had three young boys, had just been through a traumatic experience after Gamboa was unexpectedly detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and spent about six months in the Kenosha County Detention Center. He had illegally crossed the border from Mexico in 2010, but the family was unprepared for an early morning knock on the door from ICE.

The day I visited their home with Wisconsin Watch reporter Natalie Yahr, Erick had been home for less than a week, and he and Marigeli appeared to still be recovering from the shock of their separation. They spent a lot of time holding hands on the couch, and Erick cuddled his 2-year-old son Adrial close. Marigeli told us that the separation had been extremely challenging for their family, as she suddenly had to get a job, and her older son grew despondent, even having suicidal thoughts, during his father’s time away.

With the help of a lawyer, Marigeli was able to secure Erick’s release, but many other detainees are not as privileged. Yahr’s reporting showed that of Wisconsin immigrants whose deportation cases were initiated between 2010 and 2015, those who had lawyers were far more likely to be allowed to stay in the county.

This was a fact that Marigeli and Erick wanted to share, and despite going through a personal extreme hardship, they still opened their lives in the hope that they could help others by sharing their truths. Natalie and I spent the day with them as they picked up their children from school, cooked a meal, watched a movie, and went to Gerald’s indoor soccer game — and they allowed me photograph every moment it.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch Marigeli Roman lies down with her son Adriel, 2, and husband, Erick Gamboa, while watching a movie in their Milwaukee home on February 8, 2019. Erick Gamboa spent six months in immigration detention which was a major hardship on the family. Says Roman: It moves your world in so many ways: emotionally, mentally, physically, financially.

The resulting story: Stuck in detention: For immigrants without lawyers, justice is hard to find, showcases that intimate photography, and shows the quiet moments of Erick and Marigeli’s life to help readers have a clear window into the effects of immigration detention on one real family.

This sort of photojournalism is critical to the work we do at Wisconsin Watch, but it’s expensive to produce. In addition to the cost of purchasing and maintaining professional camera equipment, our reporters and photographers travel across the state to spend quality time with the people whose stories we tell. Later, we spend time editing, toning, captioning, and fact-checking the material to make sure that everything we publish and distribute to our media partners is of the highest quality.

Wisconsin Watch also trains young reporters in photojournalism. This year reporting intern Emily Hamer produced photos for a significant number of stories in our Cannabis Question series, which explored marijuana legalization in Wisconsin — as well as the series Beyond Bail that explored the use of cash bail.

Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch Abbie Testaberg and her husband Jody Testaberg are seen on their hemp farm, Kinni Hemp Co., in River Falls, Wis., April 18, 2019. Here, their sons Ari, 6, left, and Aki, 8, show frozen hemp that was harvested last season and is now being stored in a freezer.

Without the investment in equipment, software, travel, and training, Wisconsin Watch couldn’t provide such in-depth, intimate glimpses into our subjects’ lives.

You can see a round-up of this important work in our Top 10 photo gallery from 2019, and we urge you to continue to support our photojournalism which appears in newspapers and websites across the state, as well as being distributed by the Associated Press.

