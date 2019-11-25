Wisconsin Weekly: ‘I was such a little kid’: Catholic clergy abuse in Wisconsin

Accused priest list grows; immigrants keep WI dairy industry afloat; investigators descend on Rhinelander City Hall; UW-Eau Claire players suspended over racist Snapchats

Of note: This week we draw your attention to our investigation into the sexual abuse of children within Wisconsin’s Catholic Church. The stories explore the lingering trauma of three abuse survivors and efforts by the church to prevent abuse — and to be forthcoming about a scandal that has dogged the church for decades. As part of the coverage, we explained why we decided to tackle this issue now.

Courtesy of Kathryn Walczyk This is how Kathryn Walczyk of Green Bay, Wis., looked around 5 years of age, a few years before she says a priest from her Catholic parish sexually abused her. That priest is among about 170 Catholic clergy in Wisconsin who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, a Wisconsin Watch investigation shows.

Wisconsin Watch — November 16, 2019

When she was 7, Patty Gallagher was chosen to bring the priest who served her parish and school in Monona, Wisconsin, his daily milk. The Rev. Lawrence Trainor was practically a member of the family. He came over for dinner and visited the family cottage. Gallagher’s father and Trainor played cards and drank together. Trainor, a priest at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, ingratiated himself with her parents. And then, Gallagher said, he “raped me in every way possible.” Also from Wisconsin Watch: Catholic clergy abuse survivor traces rocky path from abuse to action

Wausau Daily Herald — November 21, 2019

Local and state agents executed search warrants Thursday at Rhinelander City Hall as part of an investigation of tampering with public records and misconduct in office, both felony crimes. This isn’t the first time the DOJ has been interested in goings-on at Rhinelander City Hall this year. In April, state agents investigated whether four Rhinelander City Council members and the mayor secretly and illegally plotted to push the council president to step down.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Cows belonging to Dan and Linda Kundert. Dan and Linda Kundert own a small dairy farm where they milk 90 cows in Monroe, Wisconsin, along with their adult son Brent Kundert.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — November 20, 2019

With unemployment low, many farmers fill openings by passing word to Mexican laborers already on-site, and then accepting the new workers who show up without asking too many questions. Some farmers say they haven’t encountered a U.S.-born applicant in years. In dairy barns across Wisconsin, farmers and workers say there is a simple truth: Without the work of Latino immigrants — many, if not most, of them undocumented — the signature industry in America’s Dairyland would collapse. Previously from Wisconsin Watch: As Trump disparages immigrants, Midwest dairy farmers build bridges to Mexico

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — November 20, 2019

Five football players at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire were suspended from the team and under investigation by the school Wednesday after screenshots of a racist conversation between them was circulated by students. Chancellor Jim Schmidt said the actions will not be tolerated and that he anticipated the investigation would be concluded quickly. Asked what repercussions the students could face, Schmidt said the university’s dean of students had a range of options. He declined to be specific. Previously from Wisconsin Watch: Across Wisconsin, recent rises in hate, bias incidents spark concern