Wisconsin Weekly: Is climate change to blame for high water levels?

Lake Michigan up; crime flat in states with legal pot; central WI homeowners fear water contamination from manure; regulators warn of Superior natural gas plant

This week we highlight a story by the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The story explores whether the record-high water levels in recent years in Lake Michigan — blamed for eroding backyards, sinking docks and shrinking beaches — are the new normal for the Great Lakes. The answer from scientists: Lake levels are complicated and hard to predict, especially over the long term.

Green Bay Press Gazette — October 7, 2019

When Hal Wilson moved to Baileys Harbor in 2001, he could walk across a “bone-dry causeway” to reach Cana Island, a favorite tourist spot topped with a historic lighthouse. Several years ago, as Lake Michigan’s waters rose, the Door County Maritime Museum, which owns and operates Cana Island, added a tractor that pulled a trailer for visitors to reach the lighthouse without getting their feet wet. This summer, water often covered the causeway; it was impassable even for the tractor for 30 days this summer.

Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch Cannabis is seen growing in Leafline Labs headquarters, in Cottage Grove, Minn., April 18, 2019. The 42,000-square-foot indoor cultivation and production facility is used to grow marijuana for medical uses and create various pharmaceutical cannabis products.

The Crime Report — October 8, 2019

Legalizing marijuana for recreational use has had no significant impact on serious crime rates in Colorado or Washington, according to a new study. Although researchers at Washington State University, Stockton University and the University of Utah found an initial but short-lived uptick in some crime categories, the overall serious crime rate in both states was unaffected over the period, the researchers concluded. Previously from Wisconsin Watch: Pitfalls and promises: States with legalized marijuana see mixed picture

Wisconsin Public Radio — October 4, 2019

Wisconsin regulators say a proposed $700 million natural gas power plant in Superior would have significant negative effects on groundwater quantity at its preferred site on the Nemadji River. A subsidiary of Minnesota Power and La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative are planning to build the 625-megawatt Nemadji Trail Energy Center in Superior. The Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently released a final environmental impact statement for the power plant.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch Manure from cows, such as these seen in a barn in Pepin County, Wis., has been tied to drinking water contamination in Kewaunee County, according to research released this week.

HuffPost — October 8, 2019

The day the mailer fell onto the Carrells’ doormat was the start of an epic battle — one that is still ongoing and has pitched the tiny community of Saratoga, Wisconsin, terrified of losing its pristine drinking water, against a big agricultural company determined to build another mega-diary. Saratoga citizens’ fight against Golden Sands represents a battle for clean water across the region. “I’ve given up a lot of my life because of this fight,” Carrell told HuffPost over the phone in late January. She admitted she was exhausted. The fight was almost at its seven-year mark, and she still couldn’t see the finish line.