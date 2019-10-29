Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism name Bram Sable-Smith as Simonson Investigative Reporting Fellow

Brent King / Director of Communications for the Diocese of Madison Wisconsin Public Radio Mike Simonson Memorial Investigative Reporting Fellow Bram Sable-Smith interviews Bishop Donald Hying in his office at the Diocese of Madison in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 23.

Wisconsin Public Radio and the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism are pleased to announce that Bram Sable-Smith has been named the fourth Mike Simonson Memorial Investigative Reporting Fellow.



During the one-year fellowship, Sable-Smith will work collaboratively with WPR and Wisconsin Watch, the Center’s news outlet, to deepen his skills in investigative journalism, editing and on-air radio production.



“Investigative reporting skills are a tremendous resource in the reporter’s toolbox and I feel incredibly lucky for the opportunity to develop those skills by working with talented colleagues who share a spirit of collaboration, integrity and a publicly minded ethic,” Sable-Smith said.



Named for award-winning WPR Reporter Mike Simonson, who passed away unexpectedly in 2014, the fellowship is supported by private donors who value Simonson’s legacy of investigative reporting.



Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch Bram Sable-Smith is the new Mike Simonson Memorial Investigative Reporting Fellow.

Before moving to Wisconsin, Sable-Smith spent five years reporting on health care at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and as a founding reporter of Side Effects Public Media, a reporting collaborative in the Midwest. He also taught radio journalism at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.



Sable-Smith has contributed stories to National Public Radio’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered, American Public Media’s Marketplace and Kaiser Health News. His reporting has received two national Edward R. Murrow awards, two national Sigma Delta Chi awards, a health policy award from the Association of Health Care Journalists among others. He is a proficient Spanish speaker and a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis.



“We feel very lucky to have Bram in our newsroom this year,” said Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch’s managing editor. “We are looking forward to Bram using his extensive experience and highly developed skills to bring deeply reported, well-told stories on issues that are important to the people of Wisconsin.”



“This fellowship has been a win-win for WPR and Wisconsin Watch,” said Noah Ovshinksy, WPR’s news director. “Now in its fourth year, this partnership has produced high impact reporting on a wide range of topics from labor trafficking to government accountability. With Bram on board, we plan to build on this already impressive track record.”



