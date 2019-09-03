Wisconsin Weekly: Fight over invasive species in the Great Lakes

‘Lakers’ may have to treat ballast water; lame-duck law hits glitch; vaping blamed for severe lung damage; pesticide problems persist; pot pardon in IL

Of note: This week we highlight a story reported by Bridge Magazine’s Jim Malewitz and our own Sarah Whites-Koditschek, the Wisconsin Public Radio investigative fellow embedded in our newsroom. The story explores potential requirements aimed at reducing the spread of invasive species by requiring “lakers” — ships that exclusively travel in the Great Lakes — to treat the ballast water they exchange from the lakes. The industry is fighting the regulations, saying they would be costly and ineffective.

Wisconsin Watch — August 27, 2019

Since 1959, at least 80 invasive species have arrived in the ballast water that transatlantic ships take in and discharge for balance. Ocean-going ships called “salties” are required to dump their ballast at sea, replacing it with salt water to kill freshwater invasives. Regulators are considering whether to require “lakers” — ships that exclusively travel in the Great Lakes — to treat their ballast water. The lakers’ industry association questions whether they are to blame for the spread of invasives and says the requirements could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Wisconsin State Journal — August 29, 2019

More than a dozen lawsuits are on hold as a result of the lame-duck laws Republicans passed in December to limit Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s authority to resolve cases on his own. Several cases with pressing deadlines that could award the state millions of dollars are awaiting approval from the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee, which has newfound oversight authority over the Department of Justice. The cases pending before the budget committee are outlined in documents obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — August 29, 2019

In its ongoing investigation into the dangers of e-cigarettes, the Journal Sentinel reports that a 20-year-old former star high school athlete from southeastern Wisconsin is hospitalized in Florida with severe lung injuries he and his family believe are linked to vaping. The man’s father said he is in shock over how fast his otherwise healthy, athletic son got sick. “Last Wednesday, he was doing 25 to 30 pull-ups a day. And on Friday, there’s talk of him being intubated,” he said in an interview. “That’s how quick it goes.”

Investigate Midwest — August 27, 2019

For the third straight year, a volatile pesticide is damaging crops across the Midwest and South, despite federal and state efforts to lessen the drift. Since 2017, farmers have sprayed an increasing amount of the weed killer, called dicamba, on soybean and cotton crops genetically engineered by agribusiness company Monsanto to withstand being sprayed by the herbicide. But each year, dicamba has drifted off-target and damaged millions of acres of non-resistant soybeans, specialty crops and other plants. Previously from Wisconsin Watch: Strict pesticide rules fail to erase threat to Wisconsin’s drinking water

The Chicago Reporter — August 28, 2019

Three months ahead of the legalization of marijuana in Illinois, the Cook County State’s Attorney Office announced a partnership aimed at streamlining the process of clearing convictions for pot possession. The project would help clear tens of thousands of convictions in Cook County, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said at a press conference Tuesday. Governor J.B. Pritzker said that marijuana legalization will give “hundreds of thousands of people a chance at a better life” when the bill was passed and policy advocates have claimed the bill’s equity provisions could extend to as many as 770,000 people. The move could inform Wisconsin lawmakers as they consider expanding expungement and legalization of marijuana.