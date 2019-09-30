Wisconsin Weekly: Cannabis is big business in legalized states

MJ for money and medicine; alleged confession in ‘Making a Murderer’ case; interrupting violence in MKE; WI farmers need help with climate change

Of note: This week we draw your attention to the latest story in our series, The Cannabis Question. In this installment, reporter Parker Schorr explores the world of legalized marijuana, which operates under different rules in each state but remains illegal on the federal level. Despite the hurdles, a multi-billion industry has grown up around legal medical and recreational marijuana. Wisconsin is debating whether to follow.

Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.

Thanks for reading!

Parker Schorr / Wisconsin Watch Seke Ballard, left, and Seun Adedeji, right, are cannabis entrepreneurs. They stand in front of Ballard’s apartment in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the south side of Chicago on Aug. 9, 2019. Under Illinois’ legalization of recreational cannabis, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, people harmed by past drug laws and poverty will have easier access to the industry. Marijuana has grown into a multi-billion-dollar business in states where it is legal for medical or recreational use. Both uses are illegal in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Watch — September 22, 2019

If Wisconsin legalizes medical or recreational marijuana, state regulations would drive whether small and minority-owned businesses thrive — or even survive. With 11 states and Washington, D.C., having legalized cannabis for adult recreational use and 33 states plus D.C. with medical cannabis laws, marijuana has quickly grown into an $8 billion industry that shows no signs of slowing down. Wisconsin is debating legalization — but Republicans who run the Legislature are not fully on board.

Newsweek — September 23, 2019

A Wisconsin inmate has reportedly confessed to the murder of Teresa Halbach. The inmate, who will remain unnamed until Wisconsin law enforcement has access to said confession, told filmmakers of the upcoming documentary series Convicting a Murderer, that he was responsible for the infamous death, as seen on Making a Murderer. Currently, there are two men behind bars for Halbach’s death. Both claim they are innocent. Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey have both spent years fighting for their freedom. Previously from Wisconsin Watch and Iowa Watch: Common interrogation technique suspected of causing false confessions

John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal Greg Kinsley, of Madison, who uses marijuana to treat Crohn’s disease, said he hopes Wisconsin fully approves medical marijuana. “Not looking over your shoulder would help,” he said.

Wisconsin State Journal — September 21, 2019

Former Wisconsin Watch intern Riley Vetterkind reports that the first bipartisan effort to legalize cannabis for medical use since 2001 has a tough chance of passing in the immediate future. But with a Republican sponsor, the legislation may represent a changing tide on an issue that has yet to gain traction in Wisconsin despite the widespread legalization of medical and recreational marijuana in surrounding states. Marijuana advocates say the bipartisan legislation represents a pragmatic step toward the full legalization of marijuana. Previously from Wisconsin Watch: Lawmaker’s lonely ship filling up as support for legalizing cannabis grows

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — September 25, 2019

For years, arguments and fights have been the leading factor in shootings and gun homicides in Milwaukee. Now public health leaders are trying to get in front of those disputes, ending them before they turn deadly and preventing retaliation, through an effort called 414LIFE. Based in the city’s Office of Violence Prevention, 414LIFE uses the “Cure Violence” model and takes a public health approach to gun violence. The strategy has been used in 25 cities, including Chicago, New York and Baltimore, and was the subject of an acclaimed documentary recently screened in Milwaukee followed by a panel discussion about 414LIFE.

Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch Rosenholm farm in Cochrane, Wisconsin. The farm belongs to John Rosenow, a fifth-generation dairy farmer.

Post Crescent — September 25, 2019

Former Wisconsin Watch intern Madeline Heim reports that as concern mounts about the world’s rapidly changing climate, farmers and their practices are under the microscope. A report released in August by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that people must drastically change their means of food production to prevent the Earth from warming further. Wisconsin farmers say they need help taking on the challenge.