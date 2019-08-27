Work with us! Wisconsin Watch offering fall internships in reporting, public engagement and marketing

Wisconsin Watch, the award-winning newsroom of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, is seeking applicants for the following paid internships:



One investigative reporting intern, beginning in September, working 10 to 20 hours per week.

One public engagement and marketing intern, beginning in September, working 10 to 20 hours per week.

The reporting intern will produce investigative stories using skills that may include photography and data analysis and visualization.



The public engagement and marketing intern will play a key role in social media efforts, event planning, fundraising and tracking the distribution and impact of Wisconsin Watch stories.



Natalie Yahr reports on a Wisconsin Watch story about immigration and deportation in Milwaukee on February 8, 2019. Here, at an indoor soccer match at Saint Anthony High School, she observes a family who suffered from the father being detained by authorities. In addition to reporting this story, Yahr, a graduate student at the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, was a public engagement and marketing intern for Wisconsin Watch.

Both types of internships may be extended for up to a full year.



Eligibility is limited to undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled at the time of application in the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where the independent nonpartisan and nonprofit Center is based.



Pay for both internships is $11.50 an hour. The part-time schedule is flexible, between 10 and 20 hours per week during the academic year, with the possibility of increasing to full-time in the summer.



The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.



Interns are provided office space in Vilas Communication Hall.



Some travel around Wisconsin may be required. A laptop is required.



About the investigative reporting internship

Reporting interns receive intensive training and experience in interviewing, researching and writing. They work with Wisconsin Watch’s staff and media partners to produce high-impact investigative journalism on government integrity and quality of life issues. In-depth, investigative and computer-assisted reporting skills are preferred. Web, audio, video and photography skills are desirable.



To apply for a reporting internship, applicants must submit the following in electronic form to Managing Editor Dee J. Hall at reportingintern@wisconsinwatch.org



One-page letter describing why you should be selected for the position.

Resume including work and journalistic experience, awards, GPA and three references.

Up to five examples of published or broadcast work. Students who want to do photos, videos or other multimedia should provide portfolios.

One story pitch, no longer than three paragraphs. A pitch is not a topic. It should summarize the story in a single sentence, and explain who is affected by the situation, why the public should care and how you plan to get it done.

About the public engagement and marketing internship

Public engagement and marketing interns receive intensive training and experience in engaging Wisconsin Watch’s audiences through social media, events, newsletters and other outreach; and working to increase and track the reach and impact of Wisconsin Watch’s reports. Strong editorial and social media writing skills, keen attention to detail and an ability to work independently are desired. G Suite (Google), Excel, WordPress, Adobe, MailChimp and basic design skills are preferred.



To apply for a public engagement and marketing internship, applicants must submit the following in electronic form to Associate Director Lauren Fuhrmann at engagementintern@wisconsinwatch.org:



One-page cover letter stating why you should be selected for the position — your passion for public engagement and public service, writing and communication skills, digital media skills, and how this job enhances your career development.

Resume including relevant work experience — marketing communication (e.g., advertising, PR, digital media planning) and public engagement (e.g., nonprofit marketing, social marketing, election campaigns, public outreach); digital media skills; awards; GPA and relevant course list; three contacts for reference.

Up to five writing samples and/or design portfolio, and links to social media profiles that demonstrate your online presence.

Questions about any of the internships may be directed to Executive Director Andy Hall at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org, 608-262-3642, or in Wisconsin Watch’s office, 5142 Vilas Communication Hall.



About the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

The Center began operating in 2009. It increases the quality, quantity and understanding of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future generations of investigative journalists. Its work fosters an informed citizenry and strengthens democracy. The Center is guided by its values: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Explore solutions. It focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues such as the environment, education, the economy, health, and the justice system.



Wisconsin Watch collaborates with Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin Public Television, the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism & Mass Communication, and news organizations in Wisconsin and across the nation.

Wisconsin Watch’s reports are published on WisconsinWatch.org and are made available for free to print, online and broadcast news organizations. Since 2009, Wisconsin Watch has produced more than 350 major news reports that have been cited, published or broadcast by more than 800 newspapers, radio and TV stations and news websites in Wisconsin and nationwide. The estimated audience of Wisconsin Watch’s reports exceeds 80 million people.

Stories produced by Wisconsin Watch’s staff, interns and classroom collaborations have received professional recognition, including 77 Milwaukee Press Club awards, a national Sigma Delta Chi/Society of Professional Journalists award and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

Wisconsin Watch’s 40-plus former interns and fellows are thriving in journalism and related fields. They have worked for news organizations across the nation and around the world, including the Wall Street Journal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wisconsin State Journal, The Cap Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, BBC, Business Insider, Vox, The Progressive, Better Government Association, Institute for Nonprofit News, Public Radio Exchange, Wisconsin Public Radio, WisContext, WisPolitics.com, NBC, Appleton Post-Crescent, The Nation, The Associated Press and others.

More details about the Center’s journalistic and financial operations are available at: http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/about/