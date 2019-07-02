Wisconsin Weekly: Users of cannabis, CBD all over Wisconsin

Cannabis use grows, federal job training center stays open, PFAS proliferate, bringing back MKE’s swamps, farmers fear immigration crackdown

Of note: This week we highlight another installment of our series, The Cannabis Question. In this story, reporter Olivia Herken returns to her hometown of Viroqua to find that consumption of cannabis — legal and otherwise — is booming. Herken’s story also features a wide variety of people — and animals — from around Wisconsin who use marijuana and CBD. They include a dog named Bo, a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and a boy with an excruciating skin condition.

Wisconsin Watch — June 23, 2019

Users of marijuana and its derivatives are everywhere — from children with serious illness to dogs, and in cities and a small town hair salon. “I’ve had people come from Richland Center, Prairie du Chien, Elroy, all over,” Kickapoo Kind owner Tim Murphy said. “All walks of life. I’ve had 90-year-old grandmas in here, and I’ve had little babies (with epilepsy) in here. Every single walk of life that you can think of has walked through that door.”

Wisconsin Public Radio — June 24, 2019

Jaqueline Hernandez started a medical assistant program in college, but she dropped out. College, she said, was never really her cup of tea. “My life was just in a big pause,” she said. For Hernandez, 22, applying to the Blackwell Job Corps Center was a way of getting her life unstuck. The federal job training program for disadvantaged young people in Laona, Wisconsin, was targeted for closure — until the Trump Administration reversed course.

Wisconsin State Journal — June 23, 2019

Wisconsin wastewater plants were built to keep pollutants out of the environment, but state regulators have come to realize the facilities may be spreading hazardous industrial chemicals in ways that increase health risks. Normal sewage treatment processes kill bacteria, but they can’t touch highly fluorinated chemicals known by the acronym PFAS (pronounced “pea-fass”), which have been described as one of the most seminal public health challenges of coming decades.

Great Lakes Now — June 20, 2019

The last salvageable chunk of wetland on the Milwaukee Estuary doesn’t appear on any city map. It’s a 7-acre pocket of green tucked away on the southeast, bordered by railroad tracks and the Kinnickinnic River. To get there, you might look for the colorful collection bin that belongs to Kompost Kids, a non-profit aiming to “make dirt, not trash.” Or you could follow signs for Barnacle Bud’s to grab a sandwich and a beer. The restaurant sits across the road from the filled-in wetland. Read the second part of the series here: Bringing back Milwaukee’s swamp’s: Part II

Wisconsin Public Radio — June 24, 2019

Some Wisconsin dairy leaders worry increased scrutiny around immigration is having an impact on the immigrant labor force the industry depends on. President Donald Trump recently announced immigration authorities would begin new efforts to deport people living in the country illegally. Officials have said the move will focus on people who have recently arrived in the United States. Previously from Wisconsin Watch: How undocumented immigrants became the backbone of dairies and how to keep the milk flowing in America’s Dairyland