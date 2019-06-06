When co-founders Andy Hall and Dee J. Hall prepared to launch the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, they worked with a former newspaper colleague to design a logo. Our audience has come to identify us by the magnifying glass keeping watch on the state of Wisconsin.

Now, as we enter our second decade, we’re excited to announce our new look and renewed commitment to our mission to increase the quality, quantity and understanding of investigative journalism to foster an informed citizenry and strengthen democracy.

Why are we doing this? When we were chosen to participate in the Facebook Local News Membership Accelerator, we knew one of the issues we wanted to tackle was ongoing confusion over who we are and what our name is. Are we Wisconsin Watch? The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism? WCIJ? The Center?

We enlisted the help of Traction Factory, an agency in Milwaukee, and K2D Strategies, an agency in Washington D.C.

It became clear to us that both names serve a purpose, but we could do a better job of clarifying those roles for the public.

Starting today, Wisconsin Watch will be our identity in regards to our investigative reporting, and the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism will describe the organization as a whole, including the work we do training student and professional journalists.

You can still find us at wisconsinwatch.org, and for simplicity’s sake, we’ll now be @wisconsinwatch on social media.

Our new visual style is familiar, but a bit bolder and brighter, to reflect our dedication to bold, high-impact investigative reporting.

Our homepage, social media profiles, and newsletters, including Wisconsin Weekly, will have a refreshed, more cohesive look.

While our look is evolving, our commitment to providing fact-checked, in-depth investigations on Wisconsin issues is unwavering. Wisconsin Watch will continue to dig into secretive conduct by public officials, abuse of power, environmental risks, and other issues, guided by three values: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Explore solutions.

We invite you to follow us on social media, subscribe to our free email newsletters, visit our website, WisconsinWatch.org, or send us a news tip.

Together, we will keep Wisconsin under a magnifying glass as we pursue — and expose — truth, to build a better state.