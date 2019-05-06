WisconsinWeekly: College voters stymied; public pushes back against detention centers

Lawsuit alleges bias against student voters; opposition grows to immigration detention centers; AG vows human trafficking crackdown

Of note: Since 2015, when Wisconsin finally enacted its voter ID requirement after numerous legal challenges, some Wisconsin college students have had a hard time casting a ballot. The Legislature required that student IDs have certain features — such as a maximum two-year expiration date — that many do not have. Common Cause Wisconsin is suing the state in federal court alleging discrimination against these voters. In 2018, Wisconsin Watch found such ID requirements suppress voting among certain groups, including college students, the elderly and people of color, all of whom are less likely to have a driver’s license or other proper identification.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — April 23, 2019

A liberal advocacy group Common Cause in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court arguing Wisconsin election officials are singling out college students by requiring their college-issued IDs to have certain elements the group considers to be redundant and needless. It is already hard to get young people to vote, as Wisconsin Watch reported earlier this year: Wisconsin youth vote boosted by peer persuasion, rallies, bounce houses — but can gains be sustained?

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — April 30, 2019

Plans to build the first privately-run immigration detention center in Wisconsin are off the table — at least for now — part of larger trend in which companies that build them are being encouraged by federal officials but resisted at the state and local level.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — April 30, 2019

Attorney General Josh Kaul aims to ramp up Wisconsin’s efforts to combat human trafficking, calling it “an outrage” the crime still exists. “There’s both sex trafficking and forced labor,” Kaul said in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “This is a crime where people have been forced or coerced into engaging in an illegal activity.” Previously from Wisconsin Watch: Asian restaurants and Chicago employment agencies accused of exploiting Latino workers in Midwest

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — April 30, 2019

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an online gun seller that argued it can’t be held liable for a mass shooting committed by one of its customers. Previously from Wisconsin Watch: Strong public support, pleas from grieving family fail to move Wisconsin on gun background checks

Injustice Watch — May 1, 2019

Two federal lawsuits challenge Illinois and Wisconsin laws that block name changes following convictions for a decade or more. Lawyers for nine transgender women say the laws cause them to be outed, leading to harassment and abuse.